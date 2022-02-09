Kim Kardashian Looks Flawless In Tight Patterned Dress & Long Black Hair On ‘Vogue’ Cover

Kim Kardashian landed the March cover of ‘Vogue’ & she looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a colorful, patterned dress while her long hair was down & pin-straight.

Another day, another Vogue cover for Kim Kardashian, 41, who just landed the March 2022 issue. The mother-of-four looked fabulous when she starred on the cover in a sleeveless tight dress while her makeup was subtle, showing off her gorgeous face.

On the cover, Kim slayed in a Loewe dress that had a cool geometrical bodice and a tight skirt. As for her glam on the cover, she went with neutral makeup adding a brown smokey eye, thick black eyeliner underneath her lids, and a nude matte lip.

Throughout the shoot, Kim rocked a slew of stunning outfits and one of our favorites was her white Balmain dress. The long gown featured a high halterneck with a strapless bandeau around her chest.

The sides of the dress were completely cut out revealing her toned abs and tiny waist, while the skirt had a plunging slit on the side, showing off her toned, bare leg. She topped her look off with a cool pair of strappy Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Another one of our favorite photos was a profile shot of Kim who looked off into the distance while her hair was slicked back into a thick braided bun. She added a massive gold Schiaparelli Haute Couture earring and a black and white cate eyeliner.

As if Kim’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a skintight, long-sleeve white Balenciaga bodysuit that had a thong bottom which revealed her bare behind. The photo was taken from the back to reveal her famous bottom and she accessorized with white elbow-length Balenciaga gloves.

In another photo, Kim looked naturally beautiful when she had her hair down and pushed behind her shoulders as she stared into the camera wearing a tight white Givenchy dress with a plunging neckline, a tight corset bodice, and an embroidered peplum skirt.