Kim Kardashian Looks Flawless In Tight Patterned Dress & Long Black Hair On ‘Vogue’ Cover

Kim Kardashian West Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the Punk: Chaos To Couture exhibition, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 06 May 2013 KIM WEARING RICCARDO TISCI
2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Kim Kardashian West, recipient of The Fashion Icon of 2021 Backstage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)
Kim Kardashian stuns in a hot pink feathered catsuit as she celebrates her first hosting gig on SNL at Zero Bond.Pictured: Kim KardashianRef: SPL5264884 101021 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kim Kardashian WestKim Kardashian leaving the The Ritz-Carlton, New York, USA - 07 Oct 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Kim Kardashian landed the March cover of ‘Vogue’ & she looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a colorful, patterned dress while her long hair was down & pin-straight.

Another day, another Vogue cover for Kim Kardashian, 41, who just landed the March 2022 issue. The mother-of-four looked fabulous when she starred on the cover in a sleeveless tight dress while her makeup was subtle, showing off her gorgeous face.

Kim Kardashian graced the March 2022 cover of ‘Vogue’ in a sleeveless patterned Loewe dress. (Carlijn Jacobs)
Kim slayed in this cutout white Balmain dress with a plunging slit paired with Giuseppe Zanotti heels. (Carlijn Jacobs)

On the cover, Kim slayed in a Loewe dress that had a cool geometrical bodice and a tight skirt. As for her glam on the cover, she went with neutral makeup adding a brown smokey eye, thick black eyeliner underneath her lids, and a nude matte lip.

Throughout the shoot, Kim rocked a slew of stunning outfits and one of our favorites was her white Balmain dress. The long gown featured a high halterneck with a strapless bandeau around her chest.

The sides of the dress were completely cut out revealing her toned abs and tiny waist, while the skirt had a plunging slit on the side, showing off her toned, bare leg. She topped her look off with a cool pair of strappy Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Another one of our favorite photos was a profile shot of Kim who looked off into the distance while her hair was slicked back into a thick braided bun. She added a massive gold Schiaparelli Haute Couture earring and a black and white cate eyeliner.

Kim looked gorgeous in this profile shot as she wore a gold Schiaparelli Haute Couture earring.(Carlijn Jacobs)

As if Kim’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a skintight, long-sleeve white Balenciaga bodysuit that had a thong bottom which revealed her bare behind. The photo was taken from the back to reveal her famous bottom and she accessorized with white elbow-length Balenciaga gloves.

In another photo, Kim looked naturally beautiful when she had her hair down and pushed behind her shoulders as she stared into the camera wearing a tight white Givenchy dress with a plunging neckline, a tight corset bodice, and an embroidered peplum skirt.