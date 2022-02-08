Pete Davidson Has A Kim Kardashian Prayer Candle On Display In His Bedroom — Watch

Pete Davidson’s candle with Kim Kardashian’s face on it sat on a dresser in the background of a new video interview, in which h referred to her as his ‘girlfriend’ and discussed Valentine’s Day plans.

Pete Davidson, 28, proudly put his love for his new significant other Kim Kardashian, 41, on full display during one of his latest video interviews! The Saturday Night Live cast member, who first sparked romance rumors with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in Oct., talked to People (the TV Show!) about his current life when a prayer candle with her face on it could be seen sitting atop a circular dresser in his bedroom in the background. When asked if it was a “Kardashian candle” during the chat, Pete nonchalantly looked behind him and smiled before confirming that it was indeed what it looked like.

“Yes, it is. That is. That is exactly what that is,” he told host Kay Adams. He didn’t stop there and continued to gush over Kim, even referring to her as his “girlfriend” for the first time publicly, when asked how he spends his time now that he’s super famous.

“Most of my daily life is, like, getting into cars and showing up to a set,” he explained. “If I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside.”

The comedian also opened up about Valentine’s Day, the upcoming holiday celebrating love. He admitted that he never worried about the day in the past, but this time around, he’s actually thinking about it and how he can make it special for Kim. “This would be the first year that I’m thinking about Valentine’s Day plans,” he said in the interview. “It’s a big day.”

Pete and Kim were first spotted hanging out together shortly after she hosted SNL in Oct. Since then, they’ve been seen on numerous PDA-filled outings and seem inseparable. From date nights at fancy restaurants to catching a movie at a theater in Pete’s hometown of Long Island, NY, they always look like they’re thoroughly enjoying being together.