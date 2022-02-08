Kim Kardashian Emerges With North West, 7, After Nasty Feud With Kanye Over TikTok Use

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West were spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday after Kanye West’s Instagram rants made headlines over the weekend.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North were seen exiting an office building on Tuesday, Feb. 8, spotted for the first time since Kim’s ex and North’s father Kanye West went on a series of rants about the parenting situation of he and Kim’s four children. In photos you can see here, Kim wore a casual look for the outing, sporting black Balenciaga leggings, a short, black, Vetements jacket, and black adidas YEEZY 450 sneakers.

North also wore a casual look for the Los Angeles outing, wearing a black-and-tan tie-dyed Guns N’ Roses t-shirt with sparkling gold sleeves, grey-and-white tie-dyed shorts, tall white socks and white Nike high-top sneakers.

The mother-daughter sighting comes after Kanye deleted all his Instagram posts pertaining to Kim on Feb. 8, seemingly biting his tongue after going on a slew of rants about his ex.

On Friday, Feb. 4, the “Off the Grid” rapper reiterated concerns he had previously expressed about his eight-year-old daughter North being on TikTok. Initially, he had complained about her wearing lipstick, but now he wants her off the platform entirely. “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?” he wrote in the now-deleted post.

While Kim hadn’t been commenting publicly on the matter, she broke her silence later on that day. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter.” She also added that she sees TikTok as a healthy creative outlet for their daughter.

Kanye then took to Instagram again that day to clap back against the SKIMS founder, making some pretty serious accusations along the way. “What do you mean by main provider?” Kanye wrote. “America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security on me inside my house to play with my son then accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party because you accused me of being on drugs.”

A source EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife that Kim may have to resort to taking “legal actions” against her ex-husband in order to protect their kids North, Saint, 5, Chicago and Psalm, 2. Additionally, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted holding a folder of important-looking papers as she left a two-hour meeting.