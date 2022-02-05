Exclusive

Kim Kardashian’s Next Steps After Clapping Back At Kanye On Instagram: ‘He Left Her No Choice’

Kanye West
News Writer

The makeup mogul is ‘done with Kanye’s antics’ and is ready to ‘defend herself and her kids’ whatever way possible during their bitter divorce.

Kim Kardashian is ready to put her estranged husband Kanye West’s “antics” behind her. After the makeup mogul, 41, clapped back in an epic way against the rapper’s public attacks against her, saying he is “causing pain” for their entire family, questions remained on what pushed Kim to get to that point. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the mother of four has simply had enough of Kanye’s dramatic “stunts.”

Kim Kardashian is ready to put her estranged husband Kanye West’s “antics” behind her. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Kim is done with Kanye’s antics and she felt the need to say something publicly once and for all,” the insider dished. “Kim has done her best to take the high road this whole time, but Kanye’s left her no choice but to defend herself and her kids publicly.” Although Kim didn’t want to take this route, she has been forced to and is “sad” about the whole situation, according to the source. “Kim will not allow Kanye to continue crossing boundaries with her. She’s never given him any reason to be so bitter about everything and he needs to move on with his own life and stop bringing their kids into this.”

As for the next steps in Kim protecting herself and the four children she shares with Kanye —North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — a separate source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife “legal action” may come into play. “Kim’s family is advising her to not say anything more,” the insider said. “Kanye is making false accusations that are extremely damaging and, if he does not stop coming after her like he is, her lawyers will have to take legal action to protect her, the children, and her brand.” The source went on to say Kim is “not happy” about the drama. “This type of behavior from Kanye is the reason that she filed for divorce in the first place.”

The news follows Kanye taking to his Instagram to fire back at Kim after she put out a statement on Feb. 4, saying she was the “main provider and caregiver” for the exes’ four children. In his short diatribe, Kanye accused Kim of “kidnapping” their daughter on her birthday by not providing Kanye with the address to the party. “You put security on me inside my house to play with my son then accused me of stealing,” he added. “I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party because you accused me of being on drugs.”

Kanye has been very vocal about his issues with Kim ever since she filed for divorce from him in 2021. A few months later, Kim requested that she and Kanye be declared “legally single” by a judge as they continued to work out the logistics of the divorce. Since then, Kim has been romantically linked with SNL funnyman Pete Davidson, while Kanye has been spotted out on dates with model Julia Fox.

 

 