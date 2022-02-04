Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Accused Him Of Stealing & Doing Drugs

After Kim Kardashian said she was the ‘main provider’ for her and Kanye West’s four children, he took things to the next level by hitting back in a new Instagram post.

Kanye West is clapping back at Kim Kardashian with new messy claims amidst their feud. He directly responded to a statement she put out on Feb. 4, where she said she was the “main provider and caregiver” for the exes’ four children. “What do you mean by main provider?” Kanye wrote. “America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security on me inside my house to play with my son then accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party because you accused me of being on drugs.” Kanye concluded his message by accusing Kim’s friend, Tracy Romulus, of “manipulating” her to “be this way.”

Even though Kanye’s statement was short, there’s a lot to unpack. First off, he is upset with Kim for not recognizing him as someone who provides for their kids. Regarding the “kidnapping” claims, Kanye is referring to Kim throwing a birthday party for Chicago in January, which he claimed he was not invited to or allowed to attend. At the time, he accused Kim of withholding the address from him so he couldn’t see his daughter at her party. He has now taken things to the next level by referring to this as “kidnapping.” For the record — Kanye did end up attending the party after Travis Scott gave him the correct address.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Kanye has accused Kim of keeping him from his children with security. In January, he claimed that Kim’s security would not let him in her home. Now, he appears to be claiming that when he was allowed in the house, it was only with security present. Kanye’s allegations that Kim accused him of stealing and doing drugs have not been corroborated. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kim’s rep for comment.

Kanye has been publicly discussing his issues with Kim, who filed for divorce in Feb. 2021, for weeks. Things escalated on Feb. 4, though, when he called Kim out for letting their daughter, North West, use TikTok without his permission. This pushed Kim to the edge and led her to respond publicly for the first time.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate the situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” Kim wrote. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”