Kanye West Deletes All Instagram Posts About Kim Kardashian & Their 4 Kids

Now you see them, now you don’t. Kanye made all of his posts about his ex-wife Kim and their four kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm disappear.

Kanye West pulled the ultimate magic trick and made all of his Instagram posts pertaining to Kim Kardashian and their four kids disappear. The rapper is not usually one to bite his tongue but it seems like he’s trying to do some damage control after he shared some heated messages about his ex-wife and kids over the weekend.

On Friday, Feb. 4, he reiterated concerns that he had previously expressed about his eight-year-old daughter North West being on TikTok. Initially, he had complained about her wearing lipstick but now he wants her off the platform entirely. “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?” he wrote in the now-deleted post.

While Kim hadn’t been commenting publicly on the matter, she broke her silence later on that day. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter.” She also added that she sees TikTok as a healthy creative outlet for their daughter.

Kanye took to Instagram once again that day to clap back against the SKIMS founder and made some pretty serious accusations. “What do you mean by main provider?” Kanye wrote. “America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security on me inside my house to play with my son then accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party because you accused me of being on drugs.”

And it doesn’t stop there. On Saturday, Feb. 5, he vented about not being able to take his kids to Chicago for a sports game. The next day, he made some more very serious claims and said that Kim accused him of putting a hit on her. Now, all of those posts have been expunged but it may be too late for Ye.

A source EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife that Kim may have to resort to taking “legal actions” against her ex-husband in order to protect their kids North, Saint, 5, Chicago and Psalm, 2. Additionally, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted holding a folder of important-looking papers as she left a two-hour meeting. All in all, things aren’t looking too good for Kanye.