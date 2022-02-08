Breaking News

Kanye West Deletes All Instagram Posts About Kim Kardashian & Their 4 Kids

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Michael Wyke/AP/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids enjoy their day in the park with their bodyguard, both wearing Yeezys shoes. Pictured: Chicago West, Saint West BACKGRID USA 18 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids enjoy their day in the park with their bodyguard, both wearing Yeezys shoes. Pictured: Chicago West, Saint West BACKGRID USA 18 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian has again flown from LA to Georgia to watch estranged husband Kanye West’s livestream for his upcoming album ‘Donda.’ Kim and their kids -- North, Saint, Chicagoand Psalm -- were on the East Coast to attend Ye's second event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2 weeks in anticipation of the release of his 10th studio album ... scheduled for Friday. 05 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kim kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776741_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Now you see them, now you don’t. Kanye made all of his posts about his ex-wife Kim and their four kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm disappear.

Kanye West pulled the ultimate magic trick and made all of his Instagram posts pertaining to Kim Kardashian and their four kids disappear. The rapper is not usually one to bite his tongue but it seems like he’s trying to do some damage control after he shared some heated messages about his ex-wife and kids over the weekend.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kanye West cleaned up his Instagram amid his divorce drama with Kim Kardashian. (Michael Wyke/AP/Shutterstock)

On Friday, Feb. 4, he reiterated concerns that he had previously expressed about his eight-year-old daughter North West being on TikTok. Initially, he had complained about her wearing lipstick but now he wants her off the platform entirely. “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?” he wrote in the now-deleted post.

While Kim hadn’t been commenting publicly on the matter, she broke her silence later on that day. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter.” She also added that she sees TikTok as a healthy creative outlet for their daughter.

Related Gallery

Kanye West & Julia Fox -- Photos Of The Couple

Kanye West and Julia Fox Schiaparelli show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2022, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 24 Jan 2022
Kanye West and Julia Fox Celebrities out and about, Fall Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 23 Jan 2022
Kanye West and Julia Fox are waiting for the Kenzo Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Menswear fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Kenzo Fashion Show Photocall, Paris Fashion Week, Paris, France - 23 Jan 2022

kim kardashian kanye west
Kim and Kanye on the red carpet before their split. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Kanye took to Instagram once again that day to clap back against the SKIMS founder and made some pretty serious accusations. “What do you mean by main provider?” Kanye wrote. “America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security on me inside my house to play with my son then accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party because you accused me of being on drugs.”

And it doesn’t stop there. On Saturday, Feb. 5, he vented about not being able to take his kids to Chicago for a sports game. The next day, he made some more very serious claims and said that Kim accused him of putting a hit on her. Now, all of those posts have been expunged but it may be too late for Ye.

A source EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife that Kim may have to resort to taking “legal actions” against her ex-husband in order to protect their kids North, Saint, 5, Chicago and Psalm, 2. Additionally, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted holding a folder of important-looking papers as she left a two-hour meeting. All in all, things aren’t looking too good for Kanye.