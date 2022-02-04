Kim Kardashian Seen Holding A Folder Of Papers After Clapping Back At Ex Kanye West On Social Media

Kim Kardashian called Kanye West out for coming at their daughter North’s TikTok activity and may be up to some serious business with that paperwork.

Kim Kardashian, 41, isn’t playing around. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted walking around with a very official-looking manila folder. She wore a long puffy black jacket and sunglasses as she clutched on tight to those papers. Wherever the reality TV star was, she was inside for two hours so she was likely discussing some serious business.

This sighting happened just hours after she clapped back at her ex Kanye West on social media. While Kim K had been keeping quiet on the drama, she certainly has plenty to say now. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” she continued. Kim has definitely proved that she’s team TikTok which is bound to only anger Ye more.

The drama started when the “Gold Digger” rapper vented about his eight-year-old daughter North wearing lipstick on TikTok. “Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok,” he told HollywoodUnlocked. “And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that.” In the TikTok he’s referencing, North is doing a Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer makeup tutorial where she sports a dark brown lip. She kept the look on for another video where she did an adorable impersonation of the Grinch.

Kanye also implied that he wasn’t welcome in the home where Kim and his kids are living. He shared that he was stopped by security when he went to pick up his kids from school. Once they got home, North wanted to show him something in her room but he was stopped from coming in. The rapper believes it was because Kim’s current boyfriend Pete Davidson was around. Ye has made it known that he doesn’t approve of his ex-wife’s romance. He dissed the SNL actor in a recent track threatening to beat him up.