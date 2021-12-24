North West, 8, Reveals She Got Braces & Shows Them Off In New TikTok

In North West’s latest TikTok video, she debuted the new braces that she got on her top teeth for the first time.

North West, 8, is officially a girl with braces! The eight-year-old took to TikTok to reveal that she’s gotten braces on her top row of teeth. “Oh my gosh, I got my braces,” she says in the clip, while running her tongue along the metal and sticking her face closer to the camera to show them off. North appears to be the first KarJenner kid to get braces, as Mason Disick and Penelope Disick, who are older than her, do not have them yet.

North shares a TikTok account with her mom, Kim Kardashian, and often updates the page with new content. She has shown off different parts of her family’s home, including her massive closet and handbag collection, as well as Kim’s Christmas decorations and more. We’ve also seen her do makeup tutorials and goof around with her mom in various videos. Meanwhile, North’s cousin, Penelope Disick, is also active on TikTok with the account she shares with her mother, Kourtney Kardashian.

The KarJenner parents are very careful with how their kids use social media, and North actually made headlines for going Live on the app and filming her mom laying in bed. She was reprimanded for doing so without permission, and Kim revealed that North apologized for her actions. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Kim has very strict rules in place to make sure that North is using TikTok safely now that she’s getting a bit older.

The safety measures include Parental Controls and Family Safety Mode being turned on for the app, as well as North having a restricted account so she can only view content that’s suitable for children. “Kim is not a huge disciplinarian, but when it comes to the safety of her and her kids, she will always put her foot down,” our source revealed. “It’s not really a big deal to [Kim and her sisters] if the kids use social media, as long as they are being sensible about it.”