North West, 8, Shows Off Her Impressive Closet & Large Handbag Collection In House Tour – Watch

north west
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian and daughter North West arrive at the Ferdi restaurant in Paris.
Kim Kardashian West and North West Yeezy show, Afterparty, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Mar 2020
North West made sure to be seen as she played in a nearby playground
North West, Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
North West is one lucky girl as she showed off her seriously impressive closet & incredible designer handbag collection in a new video.

North West, 8, is seriously following in her mother’s footsteps and she proved that when she showed off her seriously impressive closet. North posted a video of herself giving a house tour while going live on TikTok and then she posted another video of her closet, showing off all of the purses in her closet.

North West & Kim Kardashian. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

In the video, North pans over all of the shelves in her closet, showing off her bags. Some of the designers featured in her closet include Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Hermes, and Balenciaga – just to name a few. Not to mention, she had a large assortment of bedazzled Judith Leiber clutches in the shape of a teddy bear, a Cinderalla carriage, a pizza, and even a donut.

The shelves are stocked with designer purses and there are so many, that the shelves go all the way up to her ceiling and each shelf is completely packed. The total price of all of North’s bags would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, especially considering that the pizza clutch alone costs a whopping $5,700.

While we don’t know for sure if the bags were hand-me-downs from her mom or were bought specifically for North, we’re not surprised that she has such an impressive collection considering her parents – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West – are both fashion icons. Since North was a baby, she has always been decked out in cool and stylish designer clothes, which she always accessorizes with a cute luxury bag.