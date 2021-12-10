See Pics

North West, 8, Twins With Her Friends In Oversized Sweats For Kanye West’s Concert With Drake

Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert was a star-studded affair, and Ye’s daughter, North, was joined by some of her besties as she attended the event.

North West, 8, is one of her dad, Kanye West’s, biggest fans, and she showed him major support by attending his Dec. 9 concert. The eight-year-old looked cool and comfortable in grey sweats and an oversized blue sweatshirt. Her look was complete with long braids, and she stuck close to mom, Kim Kardashian, as she headed into the concert. Two of North’s close friends were also by her side at the event (along with their mothers), and they rocked the same fashion look as Northie.

North West and her friends at Kanye and Drake’s concert. (GIO / BACKGRID)

Additionally, Saint West, 6, also got to check out the show. He wore a similar-looking sweats look, as well. Kim and Kanye’s other two kids, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2, did not appear to be in attendance for the event. Kanye teamed up with Drake for the concert, which was a benefit show to try and free Larry Hoover, who is currently serving a life sentence in prison for a 1973 murder.

Saint West attends Kanye and Drake’s concert. (GIO / BACKGRID)

North has been a standard fixture at Kanye’s big events in 2021. Earlier this year, he released his album, DONDA, and held multiple listening events for the record. Despite filing for divorce from Kanye in February, Kim still showed up to support the rapper at a majority of these concerts. She usually brought North, and sometimes some of the other kids, to the events, as well.

Although Kim and Kanye clearly have an amicable co-parenting relationship, Kim has been spending quite a bit of time with Pete Davidson over the last several weeks. Kanye has made it clear that he isn’t ready to let go of the marriage just yet, though. In fact, at the Larry Hoover concert, he even made a plea directly to Kim to take him back. While singing his song “Runaway,” Kanye changed up some of the lyrics to say, “I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly.” Kim also gave Kanye a shoutout during her speech at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7, but does not seem to want more than a co-parenting connection with her ex at this point.