Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama, 15, Bonds With Penelope Disick & North West In TikTok

The holidays are all about family coming together! Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian‘s kids are clearly enjoying having their families brought together. Travis’ daughter Alabama bonded with her future step-sister Penelope Disick and cousin North West by making a TikTok video together on Tuesday December 14. The girls showed off a silly dance move, as they participated in one of the app’s latest trends!

The video was set to a snippet of the song “Chocolate Barbie” by Choppadior, and the video started with Alabama, 15, bobbing her head at the camera. She also added the words “Meet my friends” at the bottom of the video. She then panned over to Penelope, 9, and North, 8, who were both also bobbing their heads along. The whole clip was adorable, and it’s clear that the blink-182 drummer’s daughter is getting along great with her future relatives in the Kardashian family.

Other than Alabama’s sweet TikTok, North and Penelope have both gotten very into the video-sharing app. North and Penelope sweetly lip-synced along with a Willow Smith song back in November. North posted an adorable video of her younger sister Chicago, 3, playing with dolls on Tuesday December 14. Even Travis and Kourtney got involved, and they were seen looking so in love in the background of one of Penelope’s recent videos.

Since getting engaged in October, Travis and Kourtney have definitely shown that they can’t wait to bring both of their families together, and Alabama’s TikTok was just the latest example of all the love between the Kardashians and the Barkers. A source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife in November that bonding with Travis’ kids comes easily to Kourtney. “She adores Alabama and Landon and can’t wait to officially be their stepmom, but truthfully Kourtney has known his kids and been in their lives for so long that it is such a natural blending because they already have a long history together,” the source said.