Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pack On The PDA In Background Of Penelope Disick’s TikTok

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu.
Kourtney Kardashian shows off her engagement ring as she was seen with Travis Barker at Simon Huck's Pre-Wedding Party at Sunset Towers Hotel in West Hollywood.
Kourtney Kardashian pays fiance Travis Barker a visit at a music studio in Los Angeles with her son Reign.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands as they leave the Greenwich Hotel in New York City. Kourtney is wearing a trench coat, black leather dress and knee-high boots.
Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, is having fun on her new TikTok account, recently taking a cute video and catching mom and her fiancé, Travis Barker, in the background!

Just a month after Travis Barker, 45, popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian, 42, the family is enjoying some quality time together! Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, 9, whom Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick, 38, posted a cute TikTok on Nov. 28, dancing to Fazlija‘s song “Helicopter” with Kourtney and Travis in tow as the two lovebirds packed on the PDA in the background. The three twirled around to the sound of helicopters, smiling and laughing as Travis then grabbed his bride-to-be and hugged her tight while Penelope continued twirling.

Penelope posted the TikTok to her new joint account with mom Kourtney they started about a month ago. The elementary schooler has posted numerous cute videos since starting the account, also showing up on the page of her soon-to-be stepsister, Alabama Barker, 15. “P.” as mom calls her, also shared numerous videos from the family’s recent trip to Mexico, documenting the fly from the private jet to the tropical resort, showing off the spectacular views and beach vibes.

Travis and Kourt also shared moments from their Mexico journey on Nov. 23, as Travis posted a series of photos of himself and his soon-to-be-wife sharing a romantic hug on the beach. The pair also rode horses on the beach and the Blink-182 drummer shared a sweet shot of he and Kourtney on horseback to his Instagram story. Travis captioned the photo by calling it a “Perfect day” while Kourtney wrote back in the comments, “You’re perfect.”

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

