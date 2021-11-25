Penelope Disick & North West Lip-Sync Willow Smith’s Viral Song In Adorable Video — Watch

Penelope Disick and North West jammed out to Willow Smith’s ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ and showed off their lip-syncing skills in Kourtney Kardashian’s adorable TikTok video.

Penelope Disick and North West are only 9 and 8 years old, but they know their TikTok trends! Kourtney Kardashian, 42, posted the cutest video on November 24 of the two cousins lip-syncing Willow Smith, Tyler Cole, and THE ANXIETY’s song “Meet Me At Our Spot.” Penelope and North also danced to the song as they lip-synced the song, which has gone viral on TikTok.

Penelope is clearly a huge fan of TikTok. Kourtney has posted a number of TikTok videos featuring her only daughter. In September 2021, Kourtney and Penelope got on the “pink pink pink, girls girls girls” dance trend. The song is from the Disney Channel series Liv & Maddie. Penelope has also recreated an iconic KUWTK scene featuring her mom in another TikTok video.

North has joined in on Penelope’s TikTok fun before as well. In August 2021, Penelope and North dressed up as poop emojis with their friends. Kourtney shared the video of the cousins walking around in their costumes and wrote, “Are we dreaming?”

North and Penelope aren’t just cousins, they’re best friends! The little Kardashians have been inseparable for years, especially since they’re less than a year apart in age. From dance class to Halloween, North and Penelope do everything together.

Penelope has had an eventful few months. Her mom got engaged to Travis Barker, 46, in October 2021 after a whirlwind romance. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to the Kardashians that Kourtney’s kids, which also include Mason and Reign, are excited about their mom’s engagement to the famous drummer.

“The kids are super happy about this, as is Kourtney’s entire family,” our source said. “They adore Travis and they love their blended family.”

Penelope is the middle child of Kourtney and Scott Disick, 38. The former couple has a great co-parenting relationship, and Scott is constantly posting photos of his own with their kids. He adorably calls Penelope his “pinop” in social media posts.