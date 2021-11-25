Watch

Penelope Disick & North West Lip-Sync Willow Smith’s Viral Song In Adorable Video — Watch

Penelope Disick North West
Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport.Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis ScottRef: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kourtney Kardashian pays fiance Travis Barker a visit at a music studio in Los Angeles with her son Reign. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have fun as they depart their daughter True's to dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top with a matching Prada fanny pack for the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Triston Thompson BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Penelope Disick and North West jammed out to Willow Smith’s ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ and showed off their lip-syncing skills in Kourtney Kardashian’s adorable TikTok video.

Penelope Disick and North West are only 9 and 8 years old, but they know their TikTok trends! Kourtney Kardashian, 42, posted the cutest video on November 24 of the two cousins lip-syncing Willow SmithTyler Cole, and THE ANXIETY’s song “Meet Me At Our Spot.” Penelope and North also danced to the song as they lip-synced the song, which has gone viral on TikTok.

@kourtneykardashian

♬ Meet Me At Our Spot – THE ANXIETY & WILLOW & Tyler Cole

Penelope is clearly a huge fan of TikTok. Kourtney has posted a number of TikTok videos featuring her only daughter. In September 2021, Kourtney and Penelope got on the “pink pink pink, girls girls girls” dance trend. The song is from the Disney Channel series Liv & Maddie. Penelope has also recreated an iconic KUWTK scene featuring her mom in another TikTok video.

North has joined in on Penelope’s TikTok fun before as well. In August 2021, Penelope and North dressed up as poop emojis with their friends. Kourtney shared the video of the cousins walking around in their costumes and wrote, “Are we dreaming?”

North and Penelope aren’t just cousins, they’re best friends! The little Kardashians have been inseparable for years, especially since they’re less than a year apart in age. From dance class to Halloween, North and Penelope do everything together.

Related Gallery

North West & Penelope Disick's Cutest Pics

Kourtney Kardashian her daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West walking around Central Park with Simon HuckPictured: Penelope Disick,North West,Kourtney KardashianPenelope DisickNorth WestSimon HuckRef: SPL1654915 040218 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
North West and Penelope Disick wear bunny ears as they take a picture with the Easter Bunny at Underwood Family Farms Pictured: North West and Penelope Disick,North West Penelope Disick Ref: SPL1251129 220316 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Penelope Disick and North West Kardashian family out and about, Los Angeles, America - 02 Apr 2016 Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian take the kids to LACMA

Penelope has had an eventful few months. Her mom got engaged to Travis Barker, 46, in October 2021 after a whirlwind romance. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to the Kardashians that Kourtney’s kids, which also include Mason and Reign, are excited about their mom’s engagement to the famous drummer.

“The kids are super happy about this, as is Kourtney’s entire family,” our source said. “They adore Travis and they love their blended family.”

Penelope Disick North West
Penelope Disick and North West out and about together. (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Penelope is the middle child of Kourtney and Scott Disick, 38. The former couple has a great co-parenting relationship, and Scott is constantly posting photos of his own with their kids. He adorably calls Penelope his “pinop” in social media posts.