Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Are ‘Super Happy’ About Travis Barker Engagement

After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s beautiful engagement, a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY revealed how ‘happy’ Kourtney’s children are for their mom.

After Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker‘s fairy tale engagement, reactions from family and friends have poured in, with many sharing their excitement for the couple. In addition to family and friends are the lovebirds’ children, as a source close to the couple revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that Kourtney’s kids are “super happy” with their mom getting engaged to the Blink-182 drummer. “The kids are super happy about this, as is Kourtney’s entire family,” the source shared. “They adore Travis and they love their blended family.”
Kourtney’s kids, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, 38, have taken a liking to their new stepdad, as the source shared that Travis, 45, “treats Kourtney’s kids like his own.” Travis has two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 46, and a stepdaughter, Atiana, 22, who is Shanna’s other child with professional boxer Oscar de la Hoya. According to the source, Travis is “extremely hands-on” and “a good father” to his children — “one of the things that attracted [Kourtney] most to him.”
Kourt’s children aren’t the only ones happy for the newly engaged couple. After the sweethearts’ family and friends congratulated them on the big news, Landon and Alabama were actually both in attendance at the proposal and took to Instagram to send their love to the future bride and groom. “So happy for you guys, I love you both!!” Alabama wrote, while Landon said, “Congratulations @KourtneyKardash and @TravisBarker I’m so happy for you guys love you guys so much.”

Although the children seemed happy for their parents, it was Travis and Kourt’s exes, Shanna and Scott, respectively, who had some harsher reactions to the news. Shanna posted some cryptic messages on her Instagram stories which appeared to shade the couple, quoting the late Tupac Shakur, writing, “Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f**k.” She also added a heart emoji above the quote.

Scott was also reportedly “losing it” over the engagement news, with a source sharing that Kourt’s longtime on-again-off-again ex was hoping for more of a “warning” before Travis popped the question.