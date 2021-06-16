North West Celebrates 8th Birthday With Poop Emoji Onesies For Hilarious Themed Party

North West looked like she had a total blast at her 8th birthday party, which featured a poop emoji theme complete with balloons, onesies and so much more! Take a look!

North West celebrated her birthday with her unique brand of style and humor. The eight-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a blowout bash that had a hilarious theme: it was all about poop emojis! Photos from the youngster’s shindig circulated online after fans took to Kim’s Instagram Story to share some snaps.

One image featured a slew of poop emoji balloons with big smiles on their faces. Another image from the day also featured some goodies that North gave out to her party attendees — light pink duffle bags with poop emojis flanking either side of North’s name in capital letters. Of course, there was so much more where that came from.

More photos that were posted featured one of the cutest snaps ever: North and her party guests wearing poop emoji onesies! Everyone looked absolutely adorable, and fans could just make out a few of North’s guests, including her eight-year-old cousin Penelope Disick. “Poop Diddy Scoop kinda slumber party,” Kim captioned the pic, adding a few poop emojis, of course.

Based on the photos and images fans had the chance to see, it’s so clear that North had one of the best birthdays ever. The youngster was totally surrounded by love, and received so many adoring birthday tributes and messages from her family. But no other message pulled heartstrings quite like her famous mom’s post on Instagram.

On June 15, Kim shared a string of photos featuring the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, and her eldest daughter in vintage apparel. “My first born baby North is 8 years old today!” Kim wrote. “North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and I so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives! You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life! I’ve never met anyone like you!” We cannot wait to see what North cooks up for her birthday next year!