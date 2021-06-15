Kim Kardashian Sends Love To North West On 8th Birthday: ‘Never Met Anyone Like You’

North West turned eight years old on June 15, and her mom, Kim Kardashian, commemorated the occasion with a touching tribute on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian wrote a special message to her oldest child, North West, in honor of the youngster’s eighth birthday on June 15. For the occasion, Kim shared behind-the-scenes images from a photo shoot she and North did with Interview Magazine in 2017. For the shoot, Kim channeled Jackie Kennedy Onassis, and North was her total mini-me. Along with the throwback pics, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Kim penned a tribute for her baby girl.

“My first born baby North is 8 years old today!” Kim wrote. “North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and I so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives! You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life! I’ve never met anyone like you!”

She concluded the message with an explanation of why she chose the photos from the Steven Klein-shot photo shoot to include with the tribute. “It just reminded me of the bond North and I share and he always captures the emotion so well!” she said.

Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, also took to social media to send North love on her big day. “Happy birthday to our beautiful Northie!!!” she wrote. “You are truly such a ray of sunshine and you light up every room with your amazing smile and huge heart. You are so funny, talented, smart and so creative!! You are an amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend. I love watching you grow and I am so proud of you each and every day. I love you so so much!!!!!”

Kim shares North, as well as her three other children — Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2 — with ex, Kanye West who she filed for divorce from in February. Kim and Kanye have been living separate lives for the last several months, and it’s unclear how involved he has been with the children. Before ending the marriage, though, Kim made it clear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she considers Kanye to be an “amazing dad,” but explained that his lifestyle simply no longer meshing with hers. Kanye has since moved on with model Irina Shayk.