Kanye West & Irina Shayk’s Relationship Timeline: From Fashion Friends To A Budding Romance

As Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s relationship continues to draw romance speculation, learn more about how far back their connection goes.

It’s no secret that fans are wondering whether rumors about Kanye West and Irina Shayk‘s romance are real. On June 9, a report surfaced that the supermodel, 35, and rapper, 44, were spotted together in Provence, France, celebrating Kanye’s 44th birthday. The initial report claimed that the two appeared to be “100 percent romantically together.” Furthermore, the pair was seen “smiling and strolling” and looked “very much like a couple.” So, how far back does Irina and Kanye’s connection go? Take a look at the timeline below to learn more.

Irina Appears In Kanye’s 2010 ‘Power’ Music Video

In 2010, Kanye was well into his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy era. Of his singles from the album, “Power” was one of the most popular, and the accompanying music video did not disappoint. In fact, Irina actually had a small role in the music video. As the camera zooms out from Kanye’s face, fans could see Irina decked out in gold right in front of Kanye. Later on in the music video, Irina appeared to have wings, like an angel or Grecian figure. It wasn’t long after she appeared in the music video that Kanye referenced her in one of his songs. “I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen,” he rapped in the song “Christian Dior Denim Flow.”

Irina Models For Kanye’s Yeezy Line

By 2012, Kanye enlisted the talent of Irina once again. She modeled some of his ready-to-wear designs during Paris Fashion Week in March 2012. It was just one month before Kanye started dating Kim Kardashian. The couple started dating in April 2012, before getting married in 2014. They went on to share four children together. In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye. At this point, Irina was in a relationship with soccer star Cristiano Rinaldo, from whom she split in 2015. She later dated Bradley Cooper from 2015 until their split in 2019. They share one daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper.

Irina Wears One Of Kanye’s Designs

More than 10 years after she collaborated with Kanye on his “Power” music video, Irina was spotted out and about in New York City wearing a DMX T-shirt that bears a particular significance for the rapper. The design was actually created in a collaborative effort between Kanye and Balenciaga. Irina was spotted wearing the shirt in the Big Apple on April 26, 2021. Less than two months later, rumors circulated that the two were an item.

Irina & Kanye Spotted Flying Back From France

Now, it seems that Irina and Kanye may have taken their once collaborative, professional relationship to the next level. The two were seen touching down at New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport on June 9, after reportedly celebrating Kanye’s 44th birthday in France. The two were dressed casually and their faces were obstructed by the protective masks they were wearing. Fans of Irina and Kanye alike will surely keep their eyes on any hints that the two high-profile stars are definitely an item.