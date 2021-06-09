Irina Shayk: 5 Things To Know About The Model Who’s Reportedly Dating Kanye West

Irina Shayk is reportedly dating Kanye West just over three months after the rapper and his ex, Kim Kardashian, began divorce proceedings! Learn more about the supermodel who was spotted with Kanye.

Irina Shayk and Kanye West sparked romance rumors after photos circulated of the two together in Provence, France, for the rapper’s birthday on June 8! The supermodel, 35, and rapper, 44, were spotted “smiling and strolling” near a hotel in the picturesque location, per a report. The two reportedly looked “very much like a couple,” and although their status is unclear, the initial report claimed that the two are “definitely friends with benefits status, at the very least.” Learn more about Irina with the five facts below!

Irina Shayk Is A Supermodel

Irina’s big break in the modeling industry was in 2011, when she appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She’s also appeared on the cover of magazine’s such as Tatler, Cosmopolitan, GQ, Glamour, and more. By the mid-2010s, Irina made the transition from print modeling to high-fashion runway shows. She’s modeled apparel for Marc Jacobs, Versace, Burberry, Givenchy, and more for a number of fashion weeks.

Irina Has Worked With Kanye Before

Irina and Kanye actually go way back. The supermodel appeared in the 2010 music video for “Power,” which came out in August 2010. Irina is one of the many figures that appears in the video, and fans can see her positioned not too far from the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper. Take a look at the video here!

Irina Has Been In High-Profile Relationships Before

Prior to recent speculation that she is romantically involved with Kanye West, Irina was in two very high-profile relationships. Between 2009 and 2015, Irina dated Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. Not long after the couple split, Irina went on to date Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper. After months of speculation, Irina and Bradley split in June 2019.

Irina has been very adamant about not discussing her private life and rarely discloses personal details to the public. “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private,” she told Elle in March 2021. “It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away.”

Irina Is A Mom

During her relationship with Bradley Cooper, Irina welcomed a daughter, Lea De Seine, in March 2017. Following their split in 2019, Irina and Bradley have been dedicated to parenting their daughter. “I never understood the term co-parenting,” Irina told Elle in the same March 2021 profile. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting.” The former couple has recently been spotted out and about in New York City with their little girl.

Irina Has Dabbled In Acting

While her main career focus is modeling, Irina has done some acting in the past! Her debut was as Megara in the 2014 movie Hercules, starring Dwayne Johnson. She also appeared in a 2016 episode of the comedy series Inside Amy Schumer. Irina provided the voice of Mila Belova in the 2011 video game Need for Speed: The Run.