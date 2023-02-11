Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Both Hold Hands With Daughter Lea, 5, On Sweet Family Stroll

Nothing better than getting out of school on a Friday! Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted picking up their daughter Lea, 5, from school on Friday, February 10. Both the actor, 48, and model, 37, each took one of their daughter’s hands as they went for a short stroll, and they seemed like they were having a nice family day.

The whole family was bundled up on the sunny, but chilly day in the Big Apple. Bradley sported a grapy jacket and shirt, as well as dark slacks and shades. The A Star is Born actor also carried his daughter’s backpack. Irina rocked a black jacket over a matching outfit and accessorized with some thin black sunglasses. Their daughter wore a leopard print coat with a matching red hat and scarf, combo.

The family stroll came about three months after there were reports that Bradley and Irina had rekindled their romance. The model and actor had originally dated from 2015, until they split up in 2019. Irina had Lea in March 2017, and it’s clear that even after their split, they remained on good terms to co-parent their daughter.

The reports that their pair may have been getting back together came shortly before the holidays, and sources close to the stars revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that they were looking forward to spending Christmas together. “[Lea] loves being with her mommy and daddy together so Bradley’s overjoyed that he and Irina can do Christmas together. They’re not just doing it for Lea though, they’re excited to be spending time together too. They’re very happy with how things are progressing,” the insider said.

Since the reports that Irina and Bradley have rekindled their romance, they’ve both been seen spending a lot of time with their daughter and each other. The Hangover star celebrated his 48th birthday in January, as he went for a walk with Lea. Early into 2023, the father-daughter duo was seen out for a walk together, as Bradley took her to school and carried her bag as well as both of their coats.