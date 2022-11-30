Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk’s Holiday Plans Revealed After Rekindling Romance (Exclusive)

Bradley Cooper, 47, and Irina Shayk, 36, split in 2019 but in recent months they’ve been reconnecting and now sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the gorgeous pair are planing to spend the Christmas holidays together with their five-year-old daughter Lea. “Bradley loves to go all out to make Christmas perfect for Lea so the shopping and planning has already started,” an insider shared. “She’s five now so she’s the perfect age for making lists for Santa and all the other magical stuff. And she loves being with her mommy and daddy together so Bradley’s overjoyed that he and Irina can do Christmas together. They’re not just doing it for Leah though, they’re excited to be spending time together too. They’re very happy with how things are progressing.”

The actor and model spent Thanksgiving together this year, according to PEOPLE. A source told the outlet that Irina is “very happy with” her ex as they continue to spend more and more time together. And now a source close to the Russian born beauty tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that this holiday season “feels a bit different” for the doting parents. “Irina is really looking forward to spending Christmas with Bradley and Lea. Although they’ve maintained an extremely healthy coparenting relationship throughout the years, this holiday season feels a bit different. They’re closer than they’ve been in a long time and she’s thrilled to be together and celebrate Christmas as a family,” the source shared.

Although Bradley and Irina haven’t commented on the reconciliation rumors, they were seen linking arms as they walked around the Big Apple with their daughter in photos taken over Thanksgiving weekend. The seemingly on-again couple first started dating in 2015. In March 2017 they welcomed their daughter Lea and things appeared to be going well until 2019, when they announced they had split. But they appear to be giving their romance another chance and as HollywoodLife previously reported their inner circle is rooting for them. “It’s obvious there’s a lot of love between them, and the beautiful thing is that through their whole breakup, they were able to maintain this amazing friendship,” an insider shared.

The bond between the pair is still so strong that they reportedly want to add to their family. “He is on board to expand their family,” a source told Page Six, in reference to Bradley. “They are trying to get pregnant.” A source also told PEOPLE that Irina “missed” her ex. “She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter,” the source said. “Irina loves watching Bradley with their daughter. He is a wonderful dad. She would like for them to be back together.”