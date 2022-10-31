Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Reunite At Fashion Event As Fans Wonder If They’re Back Together

Back together? Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were both photographed together, attending an event in the Big Apple for the clothing brand Self-Portrait on Sunday, October 30. Bradley, 47, and Irina, 36, both smiled as they posed for a photo with two other people at the event. The shot was shared by Self-Portrait on Instagram, which you can see here. While neither actor confirmed whether or not they were back together, fans have been speculating on their relationship status since the summer.

The A Star is Born actor rocked a black peacoat over a denim shirt and dark pants. Irina stunned in an off-white and beige, matching crop top and skirt combo. She even had matching tights and a pair of heels that perfectly completed the outfit.

Irina shared a few more shots showing off her outfit on her Instagram, along with a caption that said that she was “on [her] way.” In one of her shots, it looked like the model also had a jacket to go with the rest of her outfit. Self-Portrait shared a few more photos from the evening on its Instagram. They had more photos of Irina posing with friends, including Stella Maxwell, and living it up with more glamorous pals.

Bradley and Irina first dated from 2015 to 2019. They welcomed their daughter Lea de Seine in March 2017. While they split up in 2019, it’s clear they remained solid co-parents. In fact, when the two took a family trip with their daughter sources revealed that they may have rekindled their romance to Page Six. “It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together,” they said.

Not only that, but the insider also revealed that the former couple may think about welcoming a brother or sister for Lea. “They both [Bradley and Irina] haven’t gotten serious with anyone else and they are both into the idea of having a kid,” they said.

Following the reports in early September, the model and actor were seen out and about with their daughter together in New York City. While they may just be great co-parents and remain good friends, that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering if they’ve reunited.