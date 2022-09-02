Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk ‘Considering Getting Back Together’ & Having More Kids: Report

The romance may not be over for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk! A new report says they might be reuniting and expanding their family.

September 2, 2022
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper might just be headed toward parenthood again, according to a new report! The A Star is Born actor, 47, and his model ex-girlfriend, 36, parted ways in 2019 but have continued to amicably co-parent their daughter Lea De Seine, 5. Amid news that they were enjoying a tropical vacation, a source told Page Six that a new sibling could be in the works. “It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together,” the source told the outlet. “She would like her daughter to have a sibling.”

The source continued, telling Page Six that the lack of new relationships has allowed the former couple to contemplate the idea more seriously. “They both [Bradley and Irina] haven’t gotten serious with anyone else and they are both into the idea of having a kid,” they reportedly said.

In further comments, they explained that it was something they’d considered since circumstances are already ideal. “It’s not Bennifer 2.0 where the other person is always in the back of their head, it’s more like, ‘why not?’” the source continued. “They have to deal with each other anyway since they are parents together. They are both thinking, maybe it’s time to finally really settle in.”

The news comes as quite a surprise, given that a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in December that the former flames would not be reuniting. “Bradley and Irina are not getting back together,” they said. “They get together often for their daughter but that chapter is over and they’ve both moved on romantically. If they’re together it’s as close friends and parents.” They noted that “there will always be love,” between Bradley and Irina, but “it’s nothing more than platonic.”

Another source for HL said in December that Irina will “always be one of the most important women in Bradley’s life.” Now, it appears that may be even more true than anyone realized.

