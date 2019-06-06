Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split: Couple Breaks Up After 4 Years Together

Once again, love is dead in Hollywood. Long-time lovers Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, who welcomed a daughter in 2017, have broken up!

The romance between Bradley Cooper, 44, and Irina Shayk, 33, is no more! The couple — who began dating in 2015 and welcomed their baby girl, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, 2, two years later – have broken up, according to PEOPLE. No details were given, but the magazine’s source says the couple split and they’re just currently trying to figure out how to share custody of their daughter. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Bradley and Irina’s reps for comment, but did not receive immediate responses.

Unfortunately, this breakup doesn’t come out of the blue, as there were reports that Irina and Bradley were on the rocks. “Things are not good,” Page Six reported on June 3, as a source told the publication that “neither one is happy” and that “the relationship [was] hanging by a thread. In October 2018, the publication also reported there were troubles between the two, as Page Six’s insider said that “they are miserable together…He doesn’t drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out.” However, a source close to the couple insisted that these rumors of their relationship woes were not true.

Irina and Lea De Seine were seen together in Brentwood, California, on June 2, right before the reports of their rocky relationship. However, he did spend Memorial Day weekend with his family, as the couple took their daughter to a local park for some playtime and ice cream. They also made a trip to the Brentwood Country Mart, where they stopped by several shops.

Bradley and Irina began dating in April 2015, a month after he split from Suki Waterhouse after two years of dating. He and Irina sparked romance rumors when they were spotted at a Broadway production of Finding Neverland. They also both attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and Met Gala, but were not photographed together. Irina, who had confirmed her she and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo had ended their 5-year relationship in January 2015, was spotted kissing in London the next month. They made their red carpet debut at Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

In November 2016, Irina let the world know that she and Bradley were about to become parents by walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris with the ultimate accessory: a baby bump! In March 2017, she gave birth to Lea, but the news of it was kept under wraps until April of that year. While there was always speculation of an engagement, Bradley and Irina never tied the knot. Despite this, she remained visibly supportive of her boyfriend during the 2019 awards season, as Bradley received accolade after accolade for his work on A Star Is Born.

The couple walked the red carpet together at the 2019 Oscars, and Irina gave Bradley a standing ovation after his intimate performance of “Shallow” with his A Star Is Born co-star, Lady Gaga. While there was speculation that Gaga and Bradley’s chemistry caused a rift between him and Irina, Gaga shut that down. “People saw love and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song…The movie, A Star Is Born, is a love story.”