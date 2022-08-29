Irina Shayk Rocks Floral Bikini While On Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper: Photos

As Irina Shayk lived her best ‘Bahama Mama’ life, the model wore a series of skimpy swimsuits while vacationing with pigs, sharks, and her former flame, Bradley Cooper.

By:
August 29, 2022 9:31AM EDT
Image Credit: Mega

Life gets pretty wild when you’re Irina Shayk. On Aug. 28, the 36-year-old model shared photos from her tropical vacation, starting off with a photo of her lounging provocatively on the sand next to a giant pig! In the third slide of the Instagram Gallery, Irina posed next to her ex, Bradley Cooper, while the 47-year-old actor held a host to give the beachside porkers some water. In other vacation photos, Irina and (presumably) the A Star Is Born star posed next to sharks. Irina, in a second floral bikini, even modeled next to a foursome of these underwater predators, looking unafraid. 

“BAHAMA MAMA,” commented film producer and entrepreneur Mohammed Al Turki. Other fans, like Stella Maxwell, KESH, Harry Josh, and Mimi Luzon, all left heart emojis in the comments. Irina herself captioned the Instagram gallery with a single red heart emoji, figuring that the pictures she posted were worth a thousand words. Some fans, however, were hoping for more of an explanation. “She back with him???” asked one puzzled fan.

Bradley and Irina called it quits in 2019 but have successfully co-parented their daughter – Lea De Seine, 5 – since going their separate ways. The two have also maintained a positive relationship, one that saw them reunite in May at the 2022 Met Gala. The two posed along with Ricardo Tisci (Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer and the creative designer behind Kim Kardashian’2014 wedding dress) and rapper Nicki Minaj. Before that, Irina attended the NYC premiere of Bradley’s 2021 film, Nightmare Alley. “It’s very special,” Bradley said of Irina’s support.

Bradley recently made headlines when Page Six reported that he and Huma Abedin – the top aide to Hillary Clinton – were getting cuddly at Goldberg’s Famous Bagels in Amagansett, New York. “She was kind of nuzzling him, [and] they kissed a couple of times. She was very loving,” Page Six’s eyewitness told the publication, who also reported that Vogue editor Anna Wintour set these two up. However, shortly after the report’s publication, Huma’s rep told Page Six that she “was in upstate [New York] all weekend and abroad immediately before that [bagel date, so that can’t be true.” A rep for Bradley said that he and Abedin are “good friends,” but the story of them canoodling over bagels “isn’t true.”

