News

Bradley Cooper Reveals How ‘Special’ It Felt To Have Ex Irina Shayk Support Him At New Film Premiere

bradley cooper and irina shayk
Stephen Lovekin/JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Bradley Cooper is seen out with his daughter after rumors of his split from Irina Shayk. Bradley is seen out with his new young nanny on the occasion.Pictured: Bradley CooperBACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Irina Shayk, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper and Bradley Cooper Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk and daughter out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 25 May 2019
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk. Bradley Cooper, left, and Irina Shayk arrive at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 91st Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

As Irina Shayk attended the NYC premiere of Bradley Cooper’s latest film, ‘Nightmare Alley,’ the actor told reporters how he really felt about his ex showing up for support.

As he geared up for the release of his latest film, Nightmare AlleyBradley Cooper, 46, was happy to have his family along for the ride. “It’s very special,” Bradley told Entertainment Tonight of having his ex, Irina Shayk, 35, in attendance for the film’s release. After the model, 35, showed up on the red carpet in a plunging black pinstripe suit with sexy leather suspenders, fans began speculating about the nature of she and Bradley’s relationship since they split in 2019.

Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk attends the ‘Nightmare Alley’ film premiere, New York, Dec. 2021 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock).
Bradley, for his part, sported a dapper black suit with a black tie and black dress shoes, slicking his hair back in signature Bradley style. The actor-director and Irina — with whom he shares daughter Lea, 4 — did not pose on the red carpet together for the film, a Guillermo del Toro-directed 1940s crime thriller about an ambitious carny who is talented at manipulating others. The movie is based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham. Bradley leads the ensemble cast which also includes Rooney MaraCate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, and Richard Jenkins.
Bradley Cooper & Rooney Mara
Bradley Cooper & Rooney Mara pose on the red carpet for the premiere of ‘Nightmare Alley’ in NYC, Dec. 2021 (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock).
Although Irina attended the premiere, it’s still unclear if the couple, who dated for four years before their 2019 split, are back together. The movie premiere isn’t the first time they sparked rumors. Ahead of Thanksgiving, the pair were seen strolling arm-in-arm in New York. Following the sighting, a source told Page Six the co-parents celebrated Thanksgiving together with Lea.
Per the outlet, the former couple took their daughter to see The Nutcracker ballet and reportedly met up with Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Schulman. “They looked very happy,” the source shared. “Everybody was smiling and giggling.”

Irina is generally pretty private about her personal life, but she shared some rare comments about co-parenting while on the digital cover of ELLE‘s March issue: “I never understood the term co-parenting. When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad,” she stated, also calling Bradley an “amazing dad.”