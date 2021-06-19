Bradley Cooper Is A Doting Dad Carrying Sweet Daughter Lea, 4, To A Class In NYC – See Pics

Lea looked so adorable in a floral skirt and summer ready-sandals as her dad Bradley Cooper held her tight.

Bradley Cooper, 46, was on dad duty once again! The Hangover actor looked calm and collected as he dropped off his daughter Lea de Seine, 4, from a class in New York City on Friday, June 18. Bradley flashed a demure smile as he held onto the toddler with his right arm, walking down a sunny street in the Big Apple. The dad-of-one was casual in a gray t-shirt, sandals and black jeans for the summer-like day, keeping his eyes hidden behind a wire frame pair of sunglasses.

Lea — who he shares with ex Irina Shayk, 35 — looked absolutely adorable in a navy floral printed skirt, sandals and a navy sweater with blue piping. She appeared to be looking around at the busy street, showing off her sweet (and practical) ponytail. Doting dad Bradley held onto a red bag and Lea’s pink backpack, complete with a matching water bottle, in his other hand.

In past interviews, Bradley has often remarked on fatherhood and the significant shift becoming a parent has played in his life. “I guess having a child, and having a family of my own —which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present,” he shared on NPR’s Morning Edition in Sept. 2018.

Bradley was 42 when he became a dad for the first time. “[Lea] changed everything. Our daughter, she’s incredible. And I see my father in her quite often,” he said on Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square in 2019. “I can’t believe I’m gonna admit this, but I had moments when… I was in the room with [Lea], I would say, ‘Dad?’ There are some moments where she looks just like my father,” he confessed, referencing his late dad Charles Cooper.

The latest photos come amid ex Irina’s budding romance with rapper Kanye West, 44, fresh off the Yeezy designer’s split from Kim Kardashian, 40. The super model and “Flashing Lights” rapper were spotted celebrating his 44th birthday in Provence, France earlier this month. Just days after the seemingly romantic getaway, the twosome arrived back on U.S. soil together, being photographed as they exited a private plane in New Jersey. Of note, Bradley and and Irina called it quits in 2019, but continue to actively co-parent Lea.