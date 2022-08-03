Irina Shayk Stuns In Barbie Pink Bikini As She Takes A Dip On Vacation: Watch

Irina Shayk proved worthy of the title supermodel as showed off her genetically-blessed beauty in a sizzling clip. The Russian bombshell took to her Instagram on Tuesday, August 2 to share a gorgeous video of herself rocking a hot pink bikini as she took a dip in a stunning hotel pool. The mother of one — who shares 3-year-old daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper — looked incredible floating on her back in the calm water, as she captioned the clip, “Isla Bonita.”

It’s nice to see Irina getting some rest and relaxation after the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue vet had some serious topics on her mind when her homeland invaded Ukraine. Taking to her Instagram in March, she made it clear she was supporting Ukraine, as she pledged financial aid to UNICEF and Red Cross Ukraine. “No To War,” she wrote alongside an image of a peace symbol. “I will be donating to @unicef and @redcrossukraine – Please check my stories for donation links and resources, give what you can. Praying for peace.”

Irina was born in Yemanzhelinsk, Russia in 1986 when it was still known as the Soviet Union. She received international recognition in 2011 as the first Russian model to land the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Since then, she has become a household name as a model, actress and the ex of Bradley. The pair welcomed Lea together in 2017.

Irina isn’t the only Eastern European model to speak out on the Russian/Ukraine crisis. Milla Jovovich got emotional in her social media post reacting to the news, as she has ties to both countries. Taking to her Instagram, the former model and Resident Evil franchise alum said she is “heartbroken and dumbstruck” by the tragic events, which have hit close to home. “My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding. My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding,” she wrote.