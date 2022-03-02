Watch

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska Implores Others To ‘Speak Up’ Against Russia: ‘Children Are In Bomb Shelters’

Olena Zelenska
Shutterstock
Around 1000 people gathered on Sunday afternoon on Möllevångstorget in Malmö to show their support for Ukraine after the Russian attack. Ukraine war protest, Malmo, Sweden - 27 Feb 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday February 27, 2022 said he was skeptical of the results of a forthcoming meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the border with Belarus. Ukraine announced that a delegation would meet Russian officials for talks amid mounting tensions in the country. Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in Belarus, Kyiv, Ukraine - 28 Feb 2022
Smoke rises over the part of Ukraine's capital situated on the right bank of the Dnipro River in the morning on Sunday, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. Morning in Kyiv on February 27, 2022, Ukraine - 27 Feb 2022
Ukraine border checkpoint. Thousands of people wait to cross the border into Poland. A line of 26 km by car from the border post. Families have been waiting for a week. People are exhausted but everything is calm. There is an incredible spirit among helping. Ukranian Refugees on the Polish Border, Medyka, Poland - 27 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

Olena Zelenska pleaded with other First Ladies in the world to ‘tell the truth’ about the terror and suffering of innocent children that Putin has unleashed with his attack.

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, 44, urged leaders to speak out against Russia, and show the true devastations that the Ukrainian people are facing in light of the country’s attacks, especially the toll that it’s taken on children and others still in Ukraine. Zelenska detailed children being taught in bomb shelters as well as civilians being killed and hospitals being forced to move treatments to their basements in wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s ordered attacks on Ukraine in an Instagram post on Wednesday March 2.

Along with calls to stand up to Russia, Zelenska’s Instagram shined light on many of the horrors that Ukrainians have faced since the invasion. “Ukrainian children have to live and study in bomb shelters, and hospitals have to treat their patients in basements,” she wrote, while pleading for people to speak out more. “Despite the assurances of Russian propagandists and the Kremlin’s mouthpieces, there are already dozens of civilian victims in Ukraine.”

In her caption, Zelenska revealed that many people (including the first ladies) have reached out and asked what they could do to help, and her biggest plea was for people to “tell the world the truth,” about what’s happening in Ukraine. “Speak up! What is happening in Ukraine is not a ‘special military operation,’ as Putin says, but a full-scale war, where the aggressor is the Russian Federation,” she wrote.

Besides the atrocities that the Ukrainians are facing, Zelenska also called for people to speak out against the propaganda that the Kremlin has used to push the war forward. She explained that there have been many civilians killed in Ukraine, as well as many Russian soldiers, and that Putin’s forces are trying to seize the country, rather than participating in “military exercises.” She also encouraged her followers to continue to call on Russians to protest against the invasion of Ukraine.

Related Gallery

Celebs Supporting Ukraine: Photos Of Stars Doing Their Part Amid World Crisis

US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) speaks with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) ahead of the State of the Union address in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 01 March 2022. The State of the Union address in Washington DC, USA - 01 Mar 2022
Hollywood actor and producer Sean Penn, left, followed by Ukrainian servicemen visits positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk region, Ukraine, . Sean Penn came to Ukraine to shoot a film Sean Penn, Donetsk, Ukraine - 18 Nov 2021
Tyler Perry 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, The Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 Feb 2022

Olena Zelenska spoke out against Russia and urged others to do the same. (Shutterstock)

Zelenska also reiterated past patriotic sentiments that Ukraine would defend itself against the Russian aggressors, but called for help with weapons for their military. “Ukraine wants peace. But Ukraine will defend itself and will never capitulate,” she wrote. “Ukraine does not need to be rescued. But we need support from the world for our army and civilians. Not just in words.” Additionally, she called for fellow women to organize, and she warned of larger implications that the attack from Russia could have, especially on the rest of Europe, as she called for people to continue speaking up for Ukraine. “Don’t be quiet! Tell them that Putin is threatening to start a nuclear war, and if he does, there will be no safe place in the world anymore,” she said.

Along with her rousing call for support, the First Lady shared two videos on her Instagram of Latvian First Lady Andra Levite and Lithuanian First Lady Diana Nausedene showing their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks. Levite recorded her message in English, and swore that Ukraine would overcome this trying time. “You’re not alone. We all stand by your side. Humanity will win,” she said in part.