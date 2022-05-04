Bradley Cooper Flashes A Huge Smile While Reuniting With Ex Irina Shayk At Met Gala: Photo

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reunited at the Met Gala! The actor, 47, and supermodel, 36, were seen hanging out with Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Ricardo Tisci (who designed Kim Kardashian’s 2014 wedding dress) and rapper Nicki Minaj at the iconic event, held on Monday, May 2.

Bradley smiled and put his arm around Irina, with whom he shares adorable daughter Lea, 5. Ever the supermodel, Irina have a serious, piercing look at the camera as she showed off her all leather ensemble, designed by Tisci and Burberry. The motorcycle inspired get-up was far off theme with a tight catsuit ending in a straight leg cut pant, belt, and black shoes. Notably, Tisci also dressed Minaj, who insisted on adding a leather baseball cap to her low cut black dress.

The Hangover actor appeared to be more in the Gilded Age theme with a classic tuxedo inspired ensemble by Louis Vuitton. He opted not to wear a tie or bow tie with his crisp white short, which was paired with a black blazer and pants both featuring silk paneling.

Bradley and Irina first linked up romantically in 2015, shortly after his split from Suki Waterhouse. The Oscar winning actor and Victoria’s Secret model packed on the PDA in April 2015 while on a trip to London, staying steady right through to their surprise pregnancy news in Nov. 2016. Irina made the announcement by debuting her bump on the runway during the Victoria’s Secret runway show that year.

Lea was born in March 2017, forever changing their lives. “Having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present,” Bradley said to NPR radio in September 2018 about fatherhood.

Bradley and Irina split in 2019 after four years together — but have continued to co-parent their daughter in New York City. The exes are also often spotted together with Lea, sparking speculation they could reunite — but a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in December this was not the case.

“Bradley and Irina are not getting back together,” the insider said to HL. “They get together often for their daughter but that chapter is over and they’ve both moved on romantically. If they’re together it’s as close friends and parents,” they explained.