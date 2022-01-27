See Comment

Suki Waterhouse Seemingly Confirms She Was Shading Ex Bradley Cooper With Cryptic TikTok

News Writer

The model and singer liked a comment that appeared to make fun of her past relationship with the ‘A Star Is Born’ director.

Suki Waterhouse, 30, hinted that she may have been dropping some subtle shade at her ex Bradley Cooper, 47, in a now-deleted TikTok video. The singer had posted a video with a trendy filter that adds a five o’clock shadow and a septum piercing to the photo, and one fan commented that she looked like Bradley. She quipped about getting her heartbroken, and seemed to confirm it was the Silver Linings Playbook star when a fan commented that she looked just like him!

Suki did look a little bit like her ex-boyfriend with the filter, and she clearly thought so too. “Can’t believe I let someone who looks like me with this filter break my heart,” she wrote onscreen in the clip. One follower commented, “Bradley Cooper besties,” and Suki liked the comment, before deleting the clip.

The “Melrose Meltdown” singer had dated Bradley from 2013 to 2015. Apparently the split came, because they each wanted different things. She wasn’t “ready,” a source told E! News at the time. “She loves Bradley and he loves her but she’s so young and wants to concentrate on her acting career before becoming a mom,” the source said.

Bradley and Suki attended a White House event together in 2014, before their 2015 split. (Andrew Harrer/UPI/Shutterstock)

Three years after the split, Suki started dating Twilight star Robert Pattinsonand the two seem totally in love! That’s not to say that there weren’t some speed bumps before they got to where they are now. Apparently, The Hangover actor had given Robert a heads up about his feelings about his ex, according to OK! Magazine at the time. “Bradley felt that Suki put a lot of pressure on him to help her make Hollywood connections [when they were together],” a source told OK!

Despite her ex’s alleged warning when they started dating, Suki and Robert have been going strong ever since, and the pair seem so in love with one another! The couple have even been rumored to be engaged on a few occasions, although nothing is confirmed!