Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Hold Hands In Matching Outfits: More Pics Of Couples Twinning

Robert Pattinson and GF Suki Waterhouse were spotted sharing some sweet PDA in London while totally twinning in similar outfits. How cute are these two?

It looks like Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are starting to rub off on each other! The couple, who started dating in summer 2018, were spotted walking around London on July 20, wearing very similar outfits. Suki’s getup was basically the feminine version of Rob’s. The White Princess star, 28, rocked a white baby tee, trousers, and black sneakers. Her sunglasses looked just like her boyfriend’s — rounded, black shades with delicate frames.

Rob, who is next slated to star in The Batman as, well, Batman, kept it casual in baggy trousers, a light tee, and black sneakers like his lady. They showed some sweet PDA during their stroll, as Rob offered his arm to Suki. Such a gentleman. Rob and Suki have been quarantining together in England amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’ve been making the most of their extended time together.

They even celebrated The Lighthouse star’s 34th birthday in style (at home). A source close to the actor told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, shortly before Rob’s May 13 birthday, that Suki had some sweet plans in the works. Rob was apparently bummed that he couldn’t have a big bash in Los Angeles like he did for his 33rd birthday, but Suki was “going out of her way to make it special for him,” the source said.

You know, Rob and Suki aren’t the only couple who love to match their outfits. So many celebrities are all about twinning, whether it’s during casual outings like Rob and Suki’s, or at major red carpet events. To see more pics of celebrity clone couples in matching outfits, like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, scroll through our gallery above!