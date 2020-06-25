Zoe Kravitz Reveals Why Robert Pattinson Is ‘Perfect’ As Batman While Gushing Over How ‘Good’ He Looks ‘In The Suit’

Zoe Kravitz got to see plenty of Robert Pattinson in his Batsuit, as she plays Catwoman to his Batman in the 2021 film release. She promises he looks ‘so good’ in it.

Goodbye Edward Cullen, hello Bruce Wayne! Robert Pattinson has come a long way since the Twilight franchise, and will be gaining a whole new legion of fans starring in 2021’s The Batman. While Warner Brothers has only released a promo shot of Rob’s face with Batman’s mask on, his co-star Zoe Kravitz has seen him in full costume and she says he’s a highly impressive sight in the role.

Zoe plays Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the film and gushed to our sister site Variety in an interview published on June 25 about how Robert is the complete package when it comes to playing Batman. “First of all, he’s just a really good actor. He started out as this kind of teen pop sensation, and then I think we all kind of saw through his work that there was a lot more going on,” the 31-year-old beauty explains. After the final installment of Twilight in 2012, Rob focused on independent films and dramas where he’s showed off remarkable acting chops in movies like Good Time, The King and The Lighthouse. Rob is starring in Director Christopher Nolan‘s highly anticipated upcoming thriller Tenet.

“He’s a really interesting artist, and that is very much Batman in a way. We have the illusion of Bruce Wayne, and then we have Batman in the shadows that has a lot more complicated things going on. So just in that, I think he’s perfect for this role,” Zoe explains. She adds, “He can relate in that way, and he looks good in the suit, man. He looks good in the suit. That’s a good jaw line.” Yowza! That should get fans excited for his full costume reveal.

The Batman Director Matt Reeves threw eager fans a bone by showing a sneak peek of what Robert looks like in costume by sharing his camera test video on Feb. 13, 2020. Zoe is so right when saying that’s a great jaw line! You can see it at the end of the video above.

“He’s just a great actor and he brings so much to everything he does. I think that it’s a really hard role because people are expecting a lot,” Zoe reveals. “Also it’s restricting in a lot of ways. You’re wearing the suit, and you can’t see their eyes, and you can only move in a certain way. So you have to get really creative in terms of how can you portray a multidimensional character? He’s way up for the challenge and has really interesting ideas already. I think he’s perfect, perfect casting.”

Rob had previously revealed how much he had longed to play the Caped Crusader and lobbied Matt for a meeting when the role was being cast. “When I was a kid, [a Batman costume] was the only outfit that I had,” Robert revealed in Sept. 9 interview with Variety, explaining his longtime fandom. “I’d had Batman in my mind for a while. It’s such an absurd thing to say. I sort of had an idea to do it, and I’d been prodding Matt. He didn’t accept any prods. I kept asking to meet him,” he added. Matt finally caved in and met with Robert in Los Angeles — and now he’s the latest actor to tackle the role of the Dark Knight. Due to the coronavirus outbreak putting filming on hold, The Batman is now scheduled for release in Oct. 2021.