How Robert Pattinson & GF Suki Waterhouse Will Celebrate His 34th Birthday In Quarantine

They may be quarantined, but Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are still planning to celebrate his 34th birthday in style. Batman’s friend shared their plans EXCLUSIVELY with HL.

London may be on lockdown, but Robert Pattinson‘s big 34th birthday (May 13) isn’t going unrecognized. The Batman star, who is quarantined with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, 28, is planning a low-key celebration at home, one of his friends tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He won’t be alone for his birthday, but there won’t be any big party this year,” Rob’s friend said, mentioning that Rob’s totally fine with that! While he “would have loved” to have a big bash, like he did for his 33rd birthday last year in Los Angeles, he knows that’s just not in the cards. Instead, Suki, who Rob’s pal calls “a great girlfriend,” is “going out of her way to make it special for him.” Don’t tell Rob, but it involves chilling and ordering his favorite takeout!

A second insider close to The Lighthouse star added that Rob, who tends to keep his private life very private, is “looking forward to a very calm birthday;” as soon as the coronavirus crisis calms down, and people are allowed to resume their normal lives, he’ll be working day and night portraying the Caped Crusader. While Rob’s “certainly very interested” in resuming production on The Batman, he’ll be daydreaming about being home and relaxing with Suki. “He’s very content riding into his 34th year with little excitement.”

Fans figured out that Rob and Suki were quarantining together after he dropped a hint in his recent GQ interview. While he didn’t mention her by name, he said he was self-isolating with “his girlfriend.” The twosome reportedly started dating in July 2018, but Rob has made it clear that he doesn’t like talking about his relationships.

