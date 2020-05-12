Robert Pattinson Fans Convinced He’s Quarantined With Suki Waterhouse After Hint In ‘GQ’ Article

Robert Pattinson admitted he’s been in his London apartment with ‘his girlfriend’ in a new interview and although he didn’t mention Suki Waterhouse by name, it didn’t take long for fans to put the pieces together.

Robert Pattinson, 33, has been spending his time in quarantine in a London apartment that his “Batman folks rented for him” and he’s been “with his girlfriend”, who fans are convinced is Suki Waterhouse, 28. The hunky actor sat down for a recent interview with GQ and didn’t mention Suki by name, but revealed details about how he’s not spending time in isolation alone. Fans were quick to react on Instagram with comments like “My loves”, referring to Robert and Suki, and it was highly assumed that the two lovebirds, who have caused dating speculation since 2018, are indeed spending time together.

Robert and Suki, who have also been rumored to be engaged in Jan., have been very private about their relationship since they first started dating around July 2018 so it’s no surprise that he would choose not to mention her by name. Although they’ve been seen together on many outings, the details of their romance is not exactly known and in the past, Rob has made it clear that he doesn’t like talking about it. “Do I have to [talk about her]?” he asked in a 2019 interview with U.K.’s Sunday Times. “If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

Robert’s kept up his silence well and in addition to mentioning “his girlfriend” in his latest GQ interview, he talked about what he’s been eating while staying inside and it turns out his current diet is revolving around his upcoming role as Batman in the 2021 film The Batman. “I’m essentially on a meal plan for Batman. Thank God. I don’t know what I’d be doing other than that,” he told the outlet. “But I mean, yeah, other than—I can survive. I’ll have oatmeal with, like, vanilla protein powder on it. And I will barely even mix it up. It’s extraordinarily easy. Like, I eat out of cans and stuff. I’ll literally put Tabasco inside a tuna can and just eat it out of the can.”