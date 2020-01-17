Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Spark Engagement Rumors As She Flaunts Ring On Wedding Finger

Are Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse taking their romance to the next level? The model was pictured wearing a gold band on her left ring finger, meaning they could be engaged.

Robert Pattinson, 33, and Suki Waterhouse, 28, have been crazy about each other ever since they first started dating in July 2018. And now, the model/actress is sparking rumors that she and Rob may be engaged — or even secretly married — as she wore a delicate gold band on her left ring finger (yes, THAT finger) to a Dior party in Paris, alongside her boyfriend, on Jan. 17. It was definitely a curious choice of jewelry for her to wear on that particular appendage, though Rob was not seen wearing a matching gold band on his finger. You can see the pics here.

Suki also wore two other rings, but they were much more elaborate and looked nothing like jewelry that could be mistaken for an engagement or marriage band. On her middle left finger, she wore a gold ring with a large, dark gem that went all the way up to her knuckle. She added an oval silver ring to her right index finger, too. There have been rumors that the couple got engaged over the holidays when Rob spent the festive time with Suki’s family, but still, nothing has been confirmed.

Either way, the couple looked stunning together as they sipped on cocktails at the Dior party. Rob has been the face of Dior Homme fragrances since 2013 and in 2016, he became the first brand ambassador for their menswear line. The Lighthouse star looked casual, yet so handsome in an all-black ensemble that consisted of a t-shirt, leather jacket, pinstripe pants and a backwards baseball cap that held down his luscious locks.

As for the ever-stylish Suki, she wore a long-sleeved cream-colored sweater, and paired it with a see-through black mesh skirt, along with black shorts underneath. It perfectly displayed her long, model legs, so we of course loved it. The former blonde is also rocking brunette locks these days, and her makeup was so glam, with a bright red lip, long eyelashes and her famous heavy eyebrows.

Suki and Rob are extremely private when it comes to their relationship. When the U.K’s Sunday Times interviewed the actor in April 2019, their reporter asked him about Suki and Rob responded, “Do I have to [talk about her]?” He then explained, “If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”