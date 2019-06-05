Taylor Swift & Robert Pattinson Enjoy Double Date With Their Baes Joe Alwyn & Suki Waterhouse

What’s better than one celebrity couple? Two celebrity couples! Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were reportedly spotted on a double date with Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse.

Taylor Swift‘s new era so far involves pastel colors, upbeat tunes, fun collaborations, and now… double dates! The singer, 29, reportedly went out with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn and another famous couple: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse. The foursome were spotted enjoying a dinner together at the San Vincente Bungalows in Hollywood on Saturday, June 1, an onlooker told Us Weekly.

“They were at a table, just the four of them. Rob and Taylor were across from each other,” the eyewitness told the magazine, adding that the group “were laughing and talking” all night. Both of these couples are known for keeping their romances under wraps, so it’s interesting that they were spotted both out in the open with each other. Swifties might get to see more Taylor-Joe interactions going forward as the “ME!” hitmaker has “become more comfortable being out” with the British actor, 28, according to an Us Weekly source.

While these two couples may seem random, it’s not all that surprising that they met up. Taylor and Suki have run in similar circles before, and even attended a private Kings of Leon concert together in Oct. 2016 with other pals, Dakota Johnson, Cara Delevingne, Lorde, Zoë Kravitz, Lily Donaldson and Martha Hunt. It’s also been widely reported that this was the night Taylor and Joe first got together. Meanwhile, there’s also a connection between the two guys. Rob and Joe star together in the upcoming drama film, Waiting For The Barbarians, based on the J.M. Coetzee novel of the same name.

