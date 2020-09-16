See Pics
Robert Pattinson Makes Out With Suki Waterhouse In 1st Photos Since Testing Positive For COVID-19

*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - Braless Suki Waterhouse spotted smoking an E-cigarette whilst walking with beau Robert Pattinson. The pair were spotted strolling in London looking loved up as they walk arm in arm. Suki was wearing a crop t shirt with Realistation printed on it and flared beige trousers. Whilst Robert sported his signature cap worn backwards and white t-shirt and baggy trousers. Pictured: Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *CLIENT RESTRICTION APPLIED*
Robert Pattinson is on the mend after he reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. The actor was spotted getting cozy with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse on a park bench in London on September 16!

Robert Pattinson appears to be in good spirits following a September 3 report, which claimed The Batman actor, 34, tested positive for COVID-19. He was photographed kissing and cuddling (SEEN HERE) with his model girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in London on Wednesday. The couple, who spent all of quarantine together in the UK, are pictured making out with their blue protective masks pulled down on their chins.

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse on a stroll around London on July 21, 2020. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

The new PDA photos of the pair came just 13 days after Vanity Fair reported from a source that Robert tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, the actor, himself, never confirmed the reported diagnosis. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Robert for comment at the time.

The news also emerged just days after his movie, The Batman resumed production in England. At the time, Warner Bros. said in a statement, “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” but did not mention Robert by name. The Batman is slated to open in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021.

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse on a shopping trip. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

While there are many questions around the status of Robert’s health, the actor appears happy and healthy in the new photos. Robert and Suki are pictured smiling in the cute snaps, that show the couple enjoying coffee and an occasional kiss. They were dressed casually for the outing, with Robert sporting basketball shorts, sneakers and a hoodie, and Suki in a pair of shorts and a t-shirt. Both stars wore tinted sunglasses.

Robert and Suki began dating sometime in the summer of 2018, when they were spotted engaging in some PDA during a late-night stroll in July. Before Suki, Robert had a number of high profile relationships, including longterm romances with singer FKA Twigs and his Twilight costar, Kristen Stewart.