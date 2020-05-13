Robert Pattinson’s Dating Life: Look Back At His Romances From Kristen Stewart To Today

It’s Robert Pattinson’s birthday! In honor of the actor’s 34th birthday, we’re looking back at his high-profile dating history over the years.

Robert Pattinson completed yet another trip around the sun. The actor celebrates his 34th birthday today, May 13, and we couldn’t let the day pass without commemorating the occasion. Since the actor’s relationship history has always been of major interest to his legions of fans, we decided to take a look back at his dating past – from Kristen Stewart, to Suki Waterhouse, and FKA Twigs!

As any diehard Twilight fan (or really, anyone) would know, Rob dated his co-star Kristen for roughly four years over the course of filming. They first got together in 2009 after the first film in the franchise premiered, but their relationship hit a snag in July 2012. At the time, paparazzi photos surfaced online allegedly showing Kristen kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, effectively rocking Kristen and Rob’s relationship. The couple managed to stick it out for a bit longer before officially ending things in 2013. The two, however, still have a lot of respect for one another, and Kristen previously gushed about Rob’s next starring role in The Batman. “I am so happy for him, it is crazy… I’m very, very happy about that. I heard [the news] and was like, ‘Oh man!’ Yeah, it’s awesome,” she shared in September 2019.

By Sept. 2014, Robert had moved on with his new love: FKA twigs. The couple were immediately enthralled with one another and were engaged by early 2015. They stayed together for more than two years before calling off their engagement in summer 2017. While FKA twigs went on to date Shia LaBeouf, Rob met his current girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse. The pair were revealed to be dating in July 2018 after they were spotted engaging in some PDA during a late-night stroll.

But if you’re looking for more details about Rob’s love life, you’re out of luck. He keeps his relationships pretty private and previously opened up about why he does so. “If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he shared in an April 2019 interview. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

As for K. Stew and Twigs, he confirmed to the magazine that he’s still on “good terms” with both of them. Head up to the gallery above to see who else Rob’s been romantically connected to in the past.