Suki Waterhouse Pregnant: ‘Daisy Jones’ Star Expecting First Child With Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are going to be parents! Suki confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child during a performance on November 19. The singer was on stage at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City when she made the big announcement.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she said, referring to her baby bump. “I’m not sure it’s working.” Suki rocked a sparkling mini dress that showed off her growing baby bump. She also wore a pink feathered jacket over the top of her dress.

The announcement came after Suki appeared to be showing a baby bump while on a hike with Robert at the beginning of November, via Daily Mail. The “Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility” singer appeared to be showing a small baby bump underneath a navy blue sweater.

Robert and Suki have been dating since 2018, and it’s clear that they’re very happy together! Despite dating for many years, the couple didn’t make their red carpet debut together until December 2022 when they both attended the Dior fall fashion show in Giza, Egpyt. In May 2023, they also walked the red carpet at the Met Gala together.

While the couple are mostly private about their romance, the Assassination Nation actress did reveal that she took some time to be totally alone in an interview on the Driven Minds: A Type 7 podcast in October. “I’ve been ghosted and broken up with after dating someone for a year, that was pretty bad, but it turned out to be brilliant because I took it like a bout of celibacy,” she said. “I got very clear and got very comfortable with being by myself — then I ended up meeting my boyfriend.”

While she rarely speaks about Robert, Suki did share some insight into their relationship, including that she’s tried to get him to help her prepare for auditions, in a February interview with The Sunday Times. “I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me,” she said. “We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”