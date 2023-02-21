Suki Waterhouse Says She’s ‘So Happy’ With Robert Pattinson In Rare Interview About Romance

Robert Pattinson's girlfriend admitted that she's 'shocked' to be in such a happy romantic relationship for over five years now.

Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse, 31, made rare comments about her relationship with Robert Pattinson, 36, in an interview with the Sunday Times published Feb. 19. The British actress, who started dating Robert in 2018, admitted that she’s “shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years.” Suki and Robert are extremely private about their relationship, but Suki finally gave some intel about their love story in the new interview, which was to promote her upcoming Amazon show Daisy Jones & The Six.

Suki also said about Robert, “I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. “We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.” The Batman star’s girlfriend even revealed if they give each other acting advice. “Rob definitely isn’t getting advice from me about acting, but of course I’ll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa,” she said.

Before dating Robert, Suki was in relationships with musician Miles Kane and actors Bradley Cooper and Diego Luna. She told the Sunday Times that she wrote her music after experiencing a “colossal breakup”, seemingly with one of those men, but confirmed that she’s now “utterly healed”. Suki also opened up about what it’s like being labeled “the girlfriend” of a famous partner. “You can’t expect the world to just be graciously understanding of everything,” Suki said. “When you’re 21 you go headfirst into things and you’ve absolutely no idea what the repercussions are.”

Robert and Suki’s relationship became public knowledge in July 2018, when they were spotted engaging in some PDA during a late-night stroll. They each stayed tight-lipped about their relationship even when a Sunday Times reporter asked Robert about Suki in an April 2019 interview. “Do I have to [talk about her]?” the Twilight star responded, before saying that “if you let people in, it devalues what love is.”

It’s unclear if Robert and Suki have gotten engaged. They sparked engagement rumors back in January 2020, when Suki wore a gold band on her ring finger to a Dior party in Paris. It’s been over three years since the rumors began and still nothing’s been confirmed.

