‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Show: Everything To Know About The Cast, Release Date, Album & More

Come March, everyone is going to be talking about Daisy Jones & The Six. Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling 2019 novel is coming to life in a Prime Video limited series. Riley Keough stars as the titular Daisy Jones. The official teaser trailer and album news were announced on January 25, much to the delight of fans everywhere. We got the first snippet of “Regret Me,” and it is everything.

Book readers have been anxiously awaiting the Daisy Jones & The Six series since it was announced in 2019. After a COVID-19 delay, Daisy Jones & The Six is finally complete. HollywoodLife has rounded up all the latest updates about the spot-on cast, the release date, the inspiration behind the story, and more.

Daisy Jones & The Six Release Date

Daisy Jones & The Six will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 3. New episodes will roll out weekly every Friday through March 24. The series is expected to consist of 10 episodes.

Where To Watch Daisy Jones & The Six

Daisy Jones & The Six will only be available to watch on Prime Video. You’ll need a Prime Video account to access the episodes. Daisy Jones & The Six will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Daisy Jones & The Six Cast

It’s all about the band (and the groupies) when it comes to the Prime Video series. Let’s break down who’s playing who in Daisy Jones & The Six:

Riley Keough

Riley stars as the titular Daisy Jones. Daisy becomes the female singer of the band. She grows close to Billy Dunne over the course of her time with the band and records the album Aurora with them. Daisy is wildly talented, but she is very troubled in her younger years.

“She came in and was really passionate about everything and read the book and loved the book and was like, ‘I want to be Daisy, I am Daisy,'” executive producer Lauren Neustadter told Vanity Fair about Riley’s audition.

Sam Claflin

Sam plays Billy Dunne, the lead singer and songwriter of The Six. Billy has had his fair share of struggles with addiction but commits himself to his wife, Camila, and their family. His relationship with Daisy Jones after she joins the band is complicated, to say the least.

“We saw so many great people and everybody checked like three of the four boxes, but no one checked every box. And then we met Sam,” co-creator and EP Scott Neustadter told Vanity Fair. Sam learned to play the guitar for the role.

Suki Waterhouse

Suki stars as Karen Sirko, the talented keyboardist in the band. She winds up in a relationship with Graham Dunne, who is also in the band, but they keep it a secret from everyone.

Will Harrison

Will plays Graham Dunne, Billy’s younger brother who helped create The Six. He’s also the lead guitarist in the band. Will falls hard for Karen.

Josh Whitehouse

Josh plays Eddie Roundtree (Eddie Loving in the book), who is the rhythm guitarist of The Six. Eddie’s working relationship with The Six is often ripe with tension, especially when he argues with Billy.

Sebastian Chacon

Sebastian stars as Warren Rhodes, the drummer in The Six. Warren tends to keep a low profile amid the band’s drama.

Camila Morrone

Camila plays Camila Dunne, Billy’s wife. She’s the glue that holds Billy and, honestly, the whole band together. She is the mother of Billy’s two daughters.

Nabiyah Be

Nabiyah stars as Simone Jackson, a famous singer and best friend to Daisy Jones. She’s not a part of the band, but her life intertwined with the band during the 1970s.

Additional cast members include Tom Wright as Teddy, Jacqueline Obradors as Lucia, and Timothy Olyphant as Rod. Jacqueline and Timothy will have recurring roles in the series.

Is Daisy Jones & The Six Based On Fleetwood Mac?

Daisy Jones & The Six is inspired by the story behind Fleetwood Mac, specifically the relationship between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. In a piece for Hello Sunshine, author Taylor Jenkins Reid recalled watching Fleetwood Mac sing their greatest hits in The Dance reunion show.

During a performance of “Landslide” between just Stevie and Lindsey, Taylor wrote that Stevie “sang with such fragility and yet she seemed so confident and strong—and as she did, she kept looking back at Lindsey, her expression warm and intimate, but cryptic… And for one split second—truly, a slice of a moment—Lindsey put his fist under his chin and looked at Stevie as if she was a miracle.”

Taylor noted that when she decided she wanted to write a book about rock ‘n’ roll, she kept coming back to that performance between Stevie and Lindsey. “How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we’ll never truly know what lived between them. I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh,” she said.

What Is Daisy Jones & The Six About?

The official synopsis from Prime Video reads: “Daisy Jones & The Six is a limited musical-drama series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band. In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers — Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne — the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.”

In the book, the story is told through a series of interviews years about 30 years after the band’s heyday. The interviews with the band members and others close to them are blended together to tell the story. Show co-creator Michael H. Weber revealed to Vanity Fair that the time span of the show has been shortened to 20 years. The cast will also portray their “aged-up characters in documentary-style shots.”

The first teaser was released in December 2022. The footage features the band at one of their concerts. While on stage, Billy gives Daisy a wink as they prepare to rock the crowd with their music.

Will There Be A Daisy Jones & The Six Album?

Readers of Daisy Jones & The Six will know that Taylor wrote an entire album, which was featured in the back of the book. In a recent Spotify message, Taylor confirmed that there will be an album to accompany the show. Get your playlists ready.

“We finally have Aurora. A stunning, nostalgic, timeless album that captures the drama, pathos, and yearning of the band’s zenith and nadir all in one. A snapshot of time, intoxicating and dangerous. That delicious moment that you know can’t last… Daisy Jones and The Six are real. And they are better than my wildest dream,” Taylor said in a statement.

Aurora will be available on digital and vinyl on March 3 via Atlanta Records. The lead single “Regret Me” was released on January 25. The album was written and produced by Grammy winner Blake Mills with collaborators like Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford, Jackson Browne, Taylor Goldsmith, Madison Cunningham, Chris Weisman, James Valentine, and more. Here’s the entire Aurora tracklist:

“Aurora” “Let Me Down Easy” Kill You To Try Two Against Three Look At Us Now (Honeycomb) “Regret Me” “You Were Gone” “More Fun To Miss” “Please” “The River” “No Words”

“Creating the library of music for Daisy Jones and The Six was an experience I’ll never forget,” Blake said in a statement. “I am grateful that, among other things, it afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with so many of my peers, and also some of my heroes.”

Scott Neustadter added, “In the early 1970s, a group of kids with stars in their eyes and talent to spare formed a band called Daisy Jones and The Six. They would go on to become one of music’s biggest success stories despite – or perhaps because of – their own interpersonal demons. Theirs was a love story: the love of a particular sound, the love of family, the love of your life, and the love you can’t have but also maybe can’t live without… Aurora represents the pinnacle of a short-lived recording career. It also serves as proof – for both the fictional band and the real one who dreamed this up together – that pouring your heart and soul into something you believe in can have a profound effect on the rest of your life.”