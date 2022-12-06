‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ First Teaser: See Riley Keough & Sam Claflin As Daisy & Billy

Daisy Jones is that somebody. Daisy Jones & the Six is one of the most highly-anticipated shows of 2023, and Prime Video has released a brief first look. The teaser, which also reveals the premiere date, gives a glimpse of Riley Keough as the one and only Daisy Jones, along with Sam Claflin’s Billy Dunne. Billy winks at Daisy on stage as the band prepares for an epic concert. Swoon.

The series is based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The cast also includes Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes, and Tom Wright as Teddy.

The musical drama will follow the rise and fall of a renowned rock band in the late 1970s. In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers—Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne — the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

Riley is no strange to the world of music. Her grandfather is rock and roll legend Elvis Presley. Executive producer Scott Neustadter revealed they knew Riley was Daisy the moment they began watching her self-tape. “She just so identified with not just the character, but the whole aura of the character,” Scott told Vanity Fair. Fellow executive producer Lauren Neustadter added, “She came in and was really passionate about everything and read the book and loved the book and was like, ‘I want to be Daisy, I am Daisy.’”

As for Sam, the actor underwent a major transformation to play Billy, including learning how to play the guitar. “I get misty thinking about the transformation and the dedication,” Lauren said about Sam. “During COVID he was in England with his kids, and he was homeschooling them during the day, and he would take care of them, and then he would put them to sleep and he would get on a Zoom to [learn how to] play the guitar. And he also really changed. He transformed his body to really be like a ’70s rock star. He would get on the Zoom and get on the guitar and he would work with his vocal coach. It was nonstop. He was really transforming into Billy, and Riley did the same.”

Daisy Jones & the Six will premiere March 3, 2023, on Prime Video. New episodes will roll out weekly every Friday through March 24.