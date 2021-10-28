Elvis Presley’s Grandchildren: Meet The Rock Legend’s 4 Grandkids, Including Look-Alike Benjamin

Elvis Presley’s legacy continues through his four grandchildren. Learn more about the King of Rock and Roll’s grandkids, including the late Benjamin Keough.

Does Elvis Presley need an introduction? Probably not, but here’s a brief one anyway: the late singer and actor was regarded as the official King of Rock and Roll during his reign in the 1950s and ensuing years, releasing celebrated tracks like “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Heartbreak Hotel,” to name a few. He wed Priscilla Presley (née Wagner) in 1967, becoming the poster couple of the 20th century. They split in 1973, but not before welcoming their one and only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

Lisa Marie, 53, has since followed in her father’s footsteps as a singer-songwriter. Throughout her career, she has released three albums: Now What, Storm & Grace, and To Whom It May Concern, dabbling in country rock and pop. She’s also a mother to four children: Riley Keough, 32, and the late Benjamin Keough, whom she shares with ex-husband Danny Keough; and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, 13, whom she shares with another ex-husband, Michael Lockwood. No surprise here, but her children share an uncanny resemblance to their late grandfather.

Learn about the late King of Rock and Roll’s four grandchildren below!

Riley Keough

Born on May 29, 1989 to Lisa Marie and her first husband Danny (the two were married between 1988 and 1994), Riley is a model and actress. She has appeared in a number of notable films, including Zola, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Lodge, and Magic Mike. Riley has also dabbled in television, starring in The Girlfriend Experience and Riverdale. She’ll next star in Daisy Jones and the Six, a miniseries centered on a fictional rock band’s coming-of-age. Inspired by the band Fleetwood Mac, the series will be produced by Reese Witherspoon and her production company, Hello Sunshine. As for as her modeling career goes, Riley has graced the pages of Elle and Glamour UK, among others, and has appeared in campaigns for Louis Vuitton and Dior. The star has been married to Ben Smith-Petersen, a Hollywood stuntman, since 2015.

Benjamin Keough

Born on October 21, 1992 to Lisa Marie and first husband Danny, Benjamin was Elvis’ only grandson. He died on July 12, 2020 at the age of 27 from suicide. On what would have been his 28th birthday last year, Lisa Marie paid tribute to her son and reflected on the “suffocating” grief. “The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day,” she wrote. “I will never be the same. Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that.” Prior to his passing, Benjamin appeared in two projects: Elvis by the Presleys, a TV film about his family, and the short Rod & Barry. Back in 2012, Lisa Marie opened up about her son’s “uncanny” resemblance to her late father, revealing that she sometimes gets “overwhelmed” looking at him. “He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage,” she told CMT. “Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him.”

Finley and Harper Lockwood

Born on October 7, 2008 to Lisa Marie and her fourth husband Michael (the two were married between 2006 and 2016), Finley and Harper (full names Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, respectively) are Elvis’ youngest grandchildren and fraternal twins. (Twins run in the Presley family. Elvis was born as a twin, but his brother tragically died after his birth.) Finley and Harper regularly appear on their mother’s Instagram page. Most recently, Lisa Marie shared a celebratory photo with her three daughters on her 53rd birthday in February and thanked everyone for the birthday wishes. “Like everyday, I couldn’t have made it through without these three by my side,” Lisa Marie wrote of Riley, Finley, and Harper. In her interview with CMT in 2012, Lisa Marie said that her late father’s “spirit lives in his grandchildren — very much.” She explained, “They’ve all got a little bit of him in them. They all have their own little traits, and I can just sense it, you know?”