Riley Keough Is Now Sole Owner Of Elvis Presley’s Graceland Estate After Legal Battle With Grandmother Priscilla

Riley Keough, 34, has full control over her late grandfather Elvis Presley‘s historic Graceland estate. The legal move was officially signed off by an L.A. County Superior Court judge on Friday, August 4th — eight months after the death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley in January, and amid a legal battle with her grandmother Priscilla Presley, who was fighting for legal control of the Graceland property and associated businesses. Priscilla, 78, will still be permitted to be buried at Graceland next to Elvis upon death.

A legal battle for control over Graceland began after Lisa Marie’s unexpected death following a double cardiac arrest in January 2023. While an older version of Lisa Marie’s will had stated her mother and a former business manager would take over as trustees of the Graceland estate, a 2016 amendment instead listed Riley, as well as her late brother Benjamin, who Lisa shares with their dad, ex-husband Danny Keough, as well as twin half sisters Finley and Harper, 14.

After months of not speaking, Riley was ultimately named sole trustee in May 2023 — followed by now being named sole owner of Graceland as of Friday. Back in May, Priscilla also received a reported financial payout as her eldest granddaughter was given rights to her late grandfather’s estate. At the time, the 78-year-old also issued a statement about the move.

“My daughter’s passing was both devastating and heartbreaking. We have learned that the fans realize that we are ‘Just a Family,’” she said in a court declaration filed in June 2023. “Elvis would be proud and his and Lisa’s wishes are what are most important to all of us,” the mother of two also added.

On July 13, it was also confirmed that Lisa officially died from a small bowel obstruction following her back to back heart attacks. Opioids were also found in her blood, per a TMZ report. The To Whom It May Concern singer made her final public appearance two days before her death at the Golden Globe Awards with her mother as they supported Austin Butler, who was nominated and won for his work on the Elvis biopic film.