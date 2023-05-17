Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence After Settling Battle Over Lisa Marie’s Estate With Riley: ‘Family Is Stronger’

Priscilla Presley spoke out after her and her granddaughter Riley Keough’s legal battle over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate was finally settled. “My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing,” the ex wife of Elvis Presley, 77, said in a statement, per ET, on Wednesday, May 17. “Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter.”

After her daughter Lisa Marie had died at the age of 54 from cardiac arrest in January, Priscilla challenged Lisa Marie’s will, which stated that her trust — comprised of the Graceland property and 15 percent ownership of Elvis’ estate — would be left to her three daughters, Riley and twins Harper and Finley, 14, as Lisa Marie’s only son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020. While the details of the settlement have not been disclosed, all parties involved, including Priscilla, Riley, and the twins’ father Michael Lockwood, are said to have been on board for it.

“As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together,” Priscilla added in her statement. “My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever.”

Priscilla’s lawyer, Ronson J. Shamoun, supported her statement, telling ET, “All parties have reached a settlement and the families are happy, They are very excited for the future.” Riley’s lawyer, Justin Gold, agreed, adding, “Riley is very happy. She’s a remarkable woman and her future is bright.”

The news was welcomed by fans as the rumored tension over the legal battle of Lisa Marie’s estate appeared to be escalating. However, even before the settlement, Priscilla had shot down the gossip of a feud between family members. “That’s a bunch of BS,” she said of the alleged beef. She also said “yes” when asked if she and Riley were on “good terms.”