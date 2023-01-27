Priscilla Presley Challenges Lisa Marie’s Trust After Getting Replaced By Riley Keough

Amid grieving her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who tragically died on Jan. 12, Priscilla Presley, 77, is reportedly claiming “fraud” regarding the late singer’s trust, as reported by The New York Post, on Jan. 27. In the documents obtained by the outlet, the former wife of Elvis Presley, reportedly discovered an amendment in the trust that would “eliminate” both her and Lisa’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees. The NY Post also reported that Priscilla has asked a judge “to declare the allegedly fraudulent amendment invalid” along with listing, “multiple reasons why it could be a fraud.” HollywoodLife has contacted Presley’s reps for comment.

Lisa reportedly executed a “revocable living trust” on Jan. 29, 1993, however, she later “amended and completely restated” it on Jan. 27, 2010. The mom-of-two reportedly claimed that is the time when Lisa allegedly named her and Barry as trustees. If the amendment is proven to not be fraudulent, it will name Lisa’s kids: Riley Keough, 33, and the late Benjamin Keough as the sole trustees. The late “Dirty Laundry” hitmaker was also a mother to twins Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, 14.

Given that Lisa “cut ties” with Barry after claiming he “mismanaged her assets”, and her son, Ben, died in July 2020, this would leave Riley as the sole trustee. Some of the reasons that Priscilla claimed the document to be questionable include that it reportedly misspelled her name, the date on the document is “suspicious”, along with claiming that her daughter‘s signature “appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature,” per the court docs obtained by the outlet. Finally, the Dallas actress claimed that she was “never notified” about the changes made to the documents. As of Jan. 12, it was confirmed, via PEOPLE, that Lisa’s three daughters will inherit their grandfather’s Graceland estate in Memphis.

As previously mentioned, the questioning of Lisa Marie’s trust comes two weeks after she died following a cardiac arrest. Her mom then confirmed to AP, that her daughter had sadly passed away. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she shared at the time. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie was the only daughter of the late rock n’ roll singer, Elvis, and Priscilla. She welcomed her first two kids with her first husband, Danny Keough, who she was married to from 1988 to 1994. Later she welcomed her twin girls with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who she divorced in 2021. The late beauty was notably also married to pop singer Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage.

Most recently, the family held a funeral service for Lisa at Graceland on Jan. 22. She was buried at her family’s estate alongside Elvis, his father, Vernon, mother, Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae. As previously reported, Benjamin’s grave was moved to make room for his mother on Jan. 19. “They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” a source told Page Six at the time. Later, a rep for the late 54-year-old told the outlet that his grave would only be moved “slightly.”