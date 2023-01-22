Lisa Marie Presley’s Family Will Have Private Funeral Before Live Streamed Memorial: How To Watch

Lisa Marie Presley was loved by so many, so it’s only fitting that her fans will have a way to come together and mourn her after her death. A public memorial service is being held at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee for the late singer on Jan. 22. The event will be live streamed, as well, so that those who cannot attend the service can still take part by tuning in HERE at 9 a.m. EST.

However, Lisa Marie’s closest family and loved ones will have the opportunity to celebrate Lisa Marie’s live privately beforehand, as well, according to TMZ. The 54-year-old’s oldest daughter, Riley Keough, 33, and twin girls, Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood, 14, will, of course, be amongst the small group to gather at Graceland before the public memorial. The kids‘ fathers (and Lisa Marie’s exes), Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood, are also expected to attend, along with Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley. TMZ reports that this ceremony will be “extremely private,” with attendees being asked to sign an NDA beforehand.

Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12 after going into cardiac arrest at her home. Her exact cause of death has yet to be determined, as the L.A. County Coroner deferred the cause of death while further toxicology testing is done. See full info about Lisa Marie’s memorial, including how to watch it from home, below:

When Is Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral?

While Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral will be private and for family only, fans will be able to pay their respects at a public memorial service on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. The memorial will be held on the front lawn of Elvis’ Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee. “In addition to family and friends, the general public is invited to attend,” Graceland’s website confirms. “Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa’s final resting place in Meditation Garden.”

Those who want to attend the memorial service should gather on the north lawn of Graceland, which is adjacent to an area in the center lawn that is reserved for the singer’s family and friends. “Access to the north lawn will be standing room only, on a first come , first served basis as space allows,” the website explains.

How To Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral On TV

While Lisa Marie Presley’s private funeral will not be available to the public, anyone can watch the memorial service. The memorial will be live streamed here, on Graceland’s website.

How To Attend Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial

For those who want to actually attend Lisa Marie’s memorial in person, Graceland’s website has a list of instructions to follow. The parking lots will open at 5:00 a.m., but cars will be able to begin lining up on Elvis Presley Blvd before the doors open. Once the doors open at 5:00 a.m., fans can enter through the TCB white gates, which are inside the main parking lot.

“After entering the gates, proceed up the ramp, turn left at Vernon’s Smokehouse and then proceed down across the footbridge to a queue line area in front of the airplane terminal,” the instructions say. “Joining the queue line via the Graceland parking lot/TCB white gates is the only point of access.” The queue will form for two hours before beginning to pass through security checkpoints at 7:00 a.m. Once through security, fans will be able to proceed to the north lawn for the service.

This is not a ticketed event, so it is first come, first serve. Organizers cannot predict how many attendees will show up, and once the lawn is full, any remaining fans will have to stand outside the gates. However, those fans are welcome to join the Meditation Precession after the service, as long as they line up in front of the Graceland airplane terminal by 11:00 a.m.

When Was Lisa Marie Presley Laid To Rest?

Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest on Jan. 19, 2023, three days before her funeral and memorial service. She was buried at Graceland next to her late son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. The family plot is also where Lisa Marie’s father, Elvis Presley, was buried, along with his parents, Vernon and Gladys.