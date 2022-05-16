Lisa Marie Presley Pens Loving Tribute To Son Benjamin, 27, Who Died By Suicide: ‘Forever Mourning”

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, has stayed out of the spotlight since the loss of her son Benjamin Keough in July 2020. But after over a year of near complete silence on her Instagram account, the gorgeous singer took to the platform to reflect on Benjamin’s death by suicide, saying that it has “swallowed” her “whole.” “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Lisa Marie heartbreakingly revealed in a May 14 post.

“Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore,” the caption continued. Lisa Marie, who is the daughter of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, 76, included a pic of the poster for Baz Luhrmann’s highly anticipated Elvis biopic, set for release on June 24.

She noted that she felt the film was brilliant, and that her three living children saw it and were “filled with pride” for their grandfather. “Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully,” she wrote.

View Related Gallery Riley Keough: Photos Of Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough - 'Zola' Deadline Sundance Studio presented by Hyundai, Day 1, Park City, USA - 24 Jan 2020 Riley Keough attends the MoMA Film Benefit presented by CHANEL honoring Penelope Cruz at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York 2021 MoMA Film Benefit, New York, United States - 14 Dec 2021

In a heart wrenching detail, the former wife of the late Michael Jackson said Benjamin would have appreciated the film, too. “What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced,” she wrote. “It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well.”

Benjamin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on July 12 of 2020 in Calabasas, California. At the time, Lisa Marie’s rep Roger Widynowski said she was “completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” though an email statement to HollywoodLife. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Lisa Marie and her musician ex-husband Danny Keough had Benjamin in October 1992.