Benjamin Keough’s Dad Danny Seen Being Comforted In 1st Pics Since Son’s Death

Heartbreaking. Danny Keough, the ex-husband of Lisa Marie Presley, was comforted by late son Benjamin’s girlfriend Diana Pinto just days after his tragic death.

Danny Keough, 55, was seen in Los Angeles just four days after the death of 27-year-old son Benjamin. The musician was spotted with Benjamin’s girlfriend Diana Pinto outside of the Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday, July 15, where ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley, 52, is reportedly staying since the tragic incident. Danny appeared somber as he kept his eyes hidden behind a pair of sunglasses, with his gray beard grown out, in the photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The Chicago native stayed low key in a black baseball cap and casual t-shirt as he was comforted by Diana.

The sighting marks the first in years for Danny, who has kept a relatively low profile since his 1994 split from Lisa following a six year marriage. Lisa Marie was also seen with Diana on July 12, as the two held hands on a stroll in the Beverly Hills area. Both Lisa Marie and Diana wore protective face masks as they stepped outside, with Lisa Marie also opting for a black pair of sunglasses. It was so moving to see the women leaning on each other through such a difficult time.

Danny, Lisa Marie, their daughter Riley, 31, and the Presley family are in mourning following Benjamin’s death by suicide on Sunday, July 12 in Calabasas, CA. “[Lisa Marie] is completely heartbroken , inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life,” Roger Widynowski, a rep for Lisa Marie, said in an emailed statement to HollywoodLife. Police confirmed on July 14 that Benjamin — who looks so much like his famous grandmother Elvis Presley — died by suicide after suffering an “intraoral shotgun wound” to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:30 a.m. In addition to Riley and Benjamin, Lisa Marie is also mom to twins Harper and Finley, 11, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, 59.

Benjamin’s ex-girlfriend, Alexa Rhode, posted a tribute to him on social media following his death. “You always said your favorite tarot card was the hermit, cause you could relate,” she wrote. “You made the best jokes, and always broke the rules. You were my favorite person from the moment I met you. I wish we could’ve kept you forever Ben Ben. I hope you’re having all the delicious sushi in paradise. Words will never be enough,” she also added.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.