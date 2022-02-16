Priscilla Presley’s Children: Meet Her Two Children, Including Her Daughter With Elvis

Priscilla Presley has raised two amazing children during her legendary life. Meet daughter Lisa Marie Presley and son Navarone Garibaldi here!

Priscilla Presley became a household name when she began dating the rock and roll legend Elvis Presley. Marrying in 1967 during a Las Vegas ceremony, the pair would go on to separate five years later and divorce in 1973. After his untimely death in 1977, Priscilla became the chairwoman and president of Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) and her first venture was turning the singer’s lavish Graceland estate into a wildly popular tourist attraction. She would later find success as an actress, starring for four years on the beloved 80s soap Dallas and flexing her funny bone in all three Naked Gun films.

In her personal life, Priscilla was just as fortunate. During her romance with the “Love Me Tender” hitmaker, she welcomed her only daughter Lisa Marie Presley. Her longest relationship after Elvis was with Brazilian screenwriter Marco Garibaldi, with whom she lived with for 22 years. While together, they gave birth to son Navarone Garibaldi. Keep reading to find out all about Priscilla’s children, below.

Lisa Marie Presley

Almost a year after her parents married, Lisa Marie was born on February 1, 1968. While only 9 years old at the time of her father’s death, Lisa Marie would go on to follow in her father’s musical footsteps by releasing a solo rock album titled To Whom It May Concern in 2003. The record proved successful, and she would follow it up with 2005’s Now What and 2012’s Storm & Grace.

Lisa Marie’s first husband was musician Danny Keough, who she married in 1988 and divorced in 2994. They had two children together, Danielle Riley Keough, in 1989, and the late Benjamin Storm Keough, who died on July 12, 2020. Lisa Marie then married “King of Pop” Michael Jackson in 1994, only to split 2 years later. She then married her third husband, National Treasure actor Nicolas Cage, in 2002. Their marriage lasted two years. Her fourth marriage was to her guitarist Michael Lockwood in 2006. They had fraternal twin girls, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love in 2008. Lisa Marie filed for divorce in 2016.

Navarone Garibald

Priscilla and Marco welcomed Navarone on March 1, 1987. While Navarone would go on to prove his musical talents by forming a band in 2013, where he played lead guitar and performed vocals, Priscilla made it clear her son was doing it all on his own. “My son Navarone is his own person. He wants to do his own thing and I’m really proud of him,” the actress said, per Closer. “He doesn’t want to step into the spotlight, and he’s always been that way. He’s not riding on Elvis and he’s not riding on Lisa. We have never been, ‘Elvis this, Elvis that,’ to our children because otherwise, you’re building up something that is almost unreachable for them.”

On February 15, 2022, Navarone married his girlfriend Elisa Achilli, 22, after dating for four years. Priscilla revealed on Instagram that the couple said “I do” during a romantic outdoor ceremony at Schloss Hünigen hotel in Konolfingen, Switzerland. “I never thought I would find a counterpart that is so understanding and supportive,” Navarone told People at the time. “She makes everything we do effortless, and I can’t imagine life without her.”